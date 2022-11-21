Andy Murray gives credit to mother Judy on sixth anniversary of winning ATP Finals and Year End Number One: "Couldn’t have done it without you"

Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz on lack of publicity for Davis Cup: "If we were to win Davis Cup, I don't think it would be even talked about on ESPN or our sports channels in the US"
Team USA is out of the Davis Cup as they were beaten by Italy but there is very little interest in the competition stateside anyways. Tennis is popular in the US but it's far less popular than some other sports. It's not so different anywhere else in the world and outside of the grand slam, it rarely makes news. Fritz wanted to win it because he cares about the competition even though he knows very few back home would:
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou on Next Gen competing with Big Three: "The generation of Medvedev, Tsitsipas etc were unlucky because they had to face the big Rafael Nadal and big Novak Djokovic"
Patrick Mouratoglou talked about the Next Gen and competing with the big three calling it quite unlucky that they had to deal with that. Some would say that timing is everything and it's certainly something to consider. Players throughout history either benefitted from it or suffered because of it. Andy Murray would have had a legendary career if we came up with the Next Gen instead of the big three but that's just luck.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander gives own take on GOAT debate: "Roger pushed the boundaries, then Rafa pushed him before Novak came on stage to spoil the party"
Mats Wilander gave his take on the GOAT debate in a recent talk with Eurosport explaining the significance of each player. The tennis world was very spoiled with the arrival of Roger Federer and his tremendous tennis play. Not long after that, we got another incredible player as Nadal threw his name into the mix. Then came Novak Djokovic adding a new dimension to the whole thing with Andy Murray handing out the finishing touch albeit a clear level below the big three.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander lauds praise on Alcaraz: "He’s the most inspirational tennis player we have"
Carlos Alcaraz had a tremendous year in 2022 and the expectations heading into next year will be higher than ever. Alcaraz had a firm goal of finishing in the top 15 at the end of the 2022 but the Spaniard actually finished number one. A superb ascension to the top of tennis was aided by Djokovic missing half the year but Alcaraz still proved himself more than worthy of becoming the number one.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander predicts Nadal's future: "I don't care about the fact that Rafa turns 40 in four years. I don't think it matters"
Rafael Nadal won two grand slams this year but he also came close to retirement so Mats Wilander gave his prediction on what will happen in the future. Rafael Nadal flirted with retirement earlier this year after winning Roland Garros and while he didn't do it, there will always be talk aboout him possibly talking away from the game. Wilander doesn't see it, especially if his foot doesn't bother him as much as it didn't in the past few weeks.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic fans not happy at Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship snub: "His award has become a running joke"
Fans of Novak Djokovic were not happy about him being excluded from the list of nominees for the Stefan Edberg sportsmanship award. It's the official award rewarding a player for exemplary behaviour on the court and off the court and Djokovic fans were furious about not him being there. He never won it previously either as Federer pretty much won it every year with Nadal winning it for four years in a row now.
tennisuptodate.com
Team USA captain Mardy Fish explains Rajeev Ram absence at Davis Cup: "Putting a team together isn't as simple as just taking a player that's ranked high"
Mardy Fish caught a lot of heat following the US elimination from the Davis Cup as the crucial doubles tie was lost easily. One notable absence from the team was doubles specialist Rajeev Ram who recently won the ATP Doubles trophy with Joe Salisbury. They were the best and if not the best then second-best team all year long in doubles.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams teases fans with potential retirement U-turn: "I'm a little bored"
Serena Williams has teased fans about a potential return to tennis by posting a photo of racquets with the caption 'I'm a little bored'. Williams always avoided using the word 'retirement' preferring to call the process 'evolving'. She teased a potential return a couple of times even going so far as to claim she's not retired with another tease coming recently.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal responds to Ruud wanting 2012 Australian Open changed in one result in history of tennis: "Maybe he can send the trophy or something"
Rafael Nadal has reacted to Ruud's comments about the 2012 Australian Open by joking about whether Djokovic would send him the trophy. Casper Ruud said during their joint Buenos Aires press conference that he would like to change the 2012 Australian Open result if he could. Ruud watched that match as a dedicated Nadal fan and was devastated when the Spaniard lost to Djokovic in an epic clash.
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz responds to 'ego' claims as Davis Cup tensions spill over: "Would love to hear about how that played a part in how the team was chosen"
USA's exit from the Davis Cup Finals created a lot of controversy in the tennis community, particularly after they lost the crucial doubles with their best doubles players not being selected. There was really no reason for Team Captain Mardy Fish to leave out Rajeev Ram, USA's best doubles player...
tennisuptodate.com
"He's one of the, if not the best, Davis Cup players ever": Cilic believes Nadal presence could've affected Davis Cup tie outcome
Marin Cilic knows that Nadal's presence for Spain would have altered the outcome of the tie as the Spaniard is one of the best players in the history of the competition. Nadal led Spain to the trophy in the Davis Cup and at this stage of his career doesn't anticipate to play much anymore. He told the federation earlier this year that he won't play but left the door open for a return in the future.
tennisuptodate.com
Coric jokes about not greeting Serena Williams during early days on tour: "I was a little scared because she can get a little bit grumpy sometimes"
Borna Coric recently spoke about how he wouldn't approach Serena Williams early in his Tour because she could be grumpy. Young tennis players being somewhat afraid to interact with seasoned professionals isn't anything new for tennis players and we've seen many instances of that in the past. Borna Coric had his moments with Serena Williams as revealed by Williams herself who described him as quite shy and reserved:
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Nadal and Ruud play one of the points of the year alongside legendary Sabatini and Dulko
Rafael Nadal teamed up with legendary player Sabatini to take on Casper Ruud and Gisela Dulko in Buenos Aires last night. They played one set of doubles tennis and Nadal and Sabatini proved victorious taking it 6-4. It was a pretty entertaining match due to the exhibition format which prompted all players to show off a bit. They certainly did show off quite a bit of stamina in this lengthy rallies that included several cross-court sprints by players.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal and Alcaraz among nominees for Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award with Djokovic left out
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are among the nominees for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship award as Djokovic was left out. Novak Djokovic's sportsmanship record is an interesting one as the Serbian is very open about getting the right call forfeiting multiple points when he sees that the umpire got the call wrong. It's always been a constant in his career and he rarely engages in any kind of trickery on the court yet he is prone to outbursts from time to time.
tennisuptodate.com
"He was the one who made me feel most uncomfortable": Ferrer picks Djokovic as toughest competitor of his career
David Ferrer found Novak Djokovic the player that makes him feel most uncomfortable during a match despite beating him a handful of times. Ferrer played many times against Djokovic during his tenure on the Tour and for him, the Serbian was the toughest opponent to face. He said it in an interview with El Mundo where he also touched upon never beating Federer for example:
tennisuptodate.com
Australian Open director Craig Tiley looking forward to Djokovic return: "He's the best player in the world"
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley welcomes Novak Djokovic to the 2023 Australian Open by calling him the best player in the world. Novak Djokovic has had historic success at the Australian Open and he wants to get to number 10 in trophies at the event. He'll have the chance to do so at next year's Australian Open as he will make a return to the event following last year's deportation.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: De Minaur's mother sheds tears of joy after Davis Cup win
Alex de Minaur led Australia to a 2-0 win over the Netherlands at the Davis Cup and his mother shed tears following his win. It was a hard-fought win for the Aussie who takes great pride in wearing the colour yellow that is traditionally associated with the country. De Minaur was born in Australia to an Ecuadorian father and a Spanish mother and despite spending only his early years there he feels much love for the country.
tennisuptodate.com
"Doubles No. 1 or 100, he struggles against singles players ranked 1-8000": Tommy Paul on Rajeev Ram snub after Davis Cup exit
Tommy Paul posted a tweet explaining the Rajeev Ram Davis Cup snub which was problematic hence why it's now deleted. In a back-and-forth with fans, Paul posted a tweet that did not speak about Rajeev Ram in a positive way as a response to fans bashing him for his play in the doubles match against Italy. For context, Paul was selected alongside Sock to take on Fognini and Bolelli in the crucial doubles tie which the Italians won.
tennisuptodate.com
Sportswriter Chris Oddo predicts Australian Open success for Medvedev: "I think a little more commitment and he can step in right back"
Daniil Medvedev held a 2-0 lead against Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Australian Open final but he lost the match and his confidence after that. Medvedev never quite found his footing after that playing a largely disappointing season without any major trophies. He won trophies and he played finals but very rarely did he hit peak Medvedev form despite coming close a couple of times.
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis NZ High Performance director Christophe Lambert quits role to become new coach of Bianca Andreescu ahead of 2023 season
Bianca Andreescu has a new coach with the Canadian hiring of the performance director of New Zealand tennis Christophe Lambert. Lambert was a coach working for Tennis New Zealand until he took a new position in 2020. He's now back with coaching and he'll coach Andreescu starting next year. NZ Tennis CEO Julie Paterson explained it was too good to pass up:
Comments / 0