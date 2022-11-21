The other day I heard something on the radio that really puzzled me. People are purchasing imaginary clothing. Okay, well it sort of exists. Welcome to the world of digital fashion. Digital fashion is created via computer technologies and 3D software. These outfits are often designed by true physical fashion designers with an interest in the metaverse. People can purchase unique creations that fit an image of themselves. These can be “worn” on social media, used in...

46 MINUTES AGO