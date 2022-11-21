Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia Tech staves off upset bid from Charleston Southern
Justyn Mutts finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Virginia Tech withstood a determined challenge from Charleston
SC high school football state championship schedule for SCHSL playoffs in South Carolina
SCHSL Playoffs State Championships All Games at Benedict College ...
Shake Milton helps short-handed 76ers beat Magic 107-99
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 24 points, a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Tobias Harris added 23 points for Philadelphia, and reserve Georges Niang made five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points. It was the Sixers’ ninth straight win against the Magic. “Georges is a one-man culture-changer, and he comes in with that positive attitude and he has such a great feel for the game of basketball,” Harris said of Niang. “He knows how to play basketball the right way. He’s been amazing for our whole team.” Despite playing without injured stars Joel Embiid and James Harden and blossoming guard Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia shook off a slow start and outscored Orlando 30-20 in the game-changing third quarter. The 76ers made 11 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers in the third.
TSSAA football state championship schedule 2022: Tennessee high school BlueCross Bowl
The TSSAA will hold its BlueCross Bowl football state championships from Thursday-Saturday in Chattanooga at Finley Stadium. Thursday's games Division II-AA CPA (8-5) vs. Lipscomb Academy (12-0), 11 a.m. ET ...
Oubre scores 28 as Hornets beat Timberwolves 110-108
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped Minnesota's five-game win streak with a 110-108 victory over Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves on Friday night.
Section 3 girls basketball scores for the 2022-23 season
To report Section 3 girls basketball scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section 3 girls basketball scores as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@uticaod.com. Please include a name and contact number. The girls basketball scores for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date. Section 3 girls basketball scores from Friday, November...
Comments / 0