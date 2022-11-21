ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shake Milton helps short-handed 76ers beat Magic 107-99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 24 points, a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Tobias Harris added 23 points for Philadelphia, and reserve Georges Niang made five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points. It was the Sixers’ ninth straight win against the Magic. “Georges is a one-man culture-changer, and he comes in with that positive attitude and he has such a great feel for the game of basketball,” Harris said of Niang. “He knows how to play basketball the right way. He’s been amazing for our whole team.” Despite playing without injured stars Joel Embiid and James Harden and blossoming guard Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia shook off a slow start and outscored Orlando 30-20 in the game-changing third quarter. The 76ers made 11 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers in the third.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Section 3 girls basketball scores for the 2022-23 season

To report Section 3 girls basketball scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section 3 girls basketball scores as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@uticaod.com. Please include a name and contact number. The girls basketball scores for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date. Section 3 girls basketball scores from Friday, November...
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy