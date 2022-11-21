Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Real estate investors are pulling back from the housing market with home buying down 30%, report says
Investor home buying has fallen 30% in a year, according to the Wall Street Journal. Institutional investors piled into America's housing market after the pandemic. But high prices and rising interest rates have started to alienate potential buyers. Investor home buying has fallen 30% over the past year as high...
Real estate experts explain how to navigate the market
Prospective homeowners who need to move now are not completely out of luck, even with elevated home prices and soaring mortgage rates, which recently topped 7% for the first time in two decades. Real estate experts told FOX Business that there are still some benefits to jumping into the market...
An investor with 35,000 rental houses is sitting on $3 billion of 'dry powder' as it waits for the perfect time to buy up thousands more homes
Tricon Residential is one of the biggest owners of single-family rental homes in the US. The SFR industry boomed during the pandemic, but big investors are slowing purchases right now. Tricon's CEO said the company will be ready to ramp up acquisitions "when the time is right." Regular homebuyers aren't...
ConsumerAffairs
Because of declining affordability, many people are buying their ‘second home’ first
Rising mortgage rates are making homes much less affordable in the nation’s largest housing markets, prompting first-time buyers to get creative. Buyers in these high-priced markets are expanding their horizons. A study by ConsumerAffairs found that 81% of prospective homebuyers were considering buying a “second home” first, while continuing...
Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment
A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
If you can't afford to buy a home right now, a 'renter for life' Yale economist explains why renting forever might be the smarter option anyway
Yale economist James Choi explains why, for some Americans, renting a home and investing money elsewhere might be a better path to wealth than buying.
Home flippers are having a tough time selling to regular people who need a mortgage, so they're offloading their properties to big investors instead
High mortgage rates has made purchasing a home much more expensive, pushing some buyers to the sidelines. This means that house flippers are also finding less competition for the homes they've rehabbed. New data reveals that larger real estate businesses are buying flipped homes from smaller investors. Over the past...
US home sales will keep falling through 2023, Redfin says: 'Housing companies are in the jungle now'
Redfin said it expects home sales to keep falling through 2023, as it laid off 13% of its workforce. US housing companies are "in the jungle" now, its CEO said, as buyer demand falters. Rising mortgage rates and high inflation are key pressures pulling down the number of home sales.
JPMorgan is about to spend $1 billion on hundreds of rental homes across the US on the way to becoming a megalandlord
JPMorgan and Haven Realty Capital entered into a joint venture agreement on November 15. The companies plan to acquire up to $1 billion in build-to-rent properties, starting in Atlanta. Housing experts warn that it can take a long time to bring build-to-rent properties to market. A new joint venture between...
Pressure Grows on Real Estate Tech Company Accused of Colluding With Landlords to Jack Up Apartment Rents
RealPage has come under increasing fire from lawmakers and lawyers after ProPublica reported on its software’s potentially anti-competitive effects. Student housing is implicated.
Want to buy a house, but spooked by 7% rates? A mortgage broker lays out 4 things to do to make it happen.
Erica Davis broke down the one thing you absolutely shouldn't do before applying for a mortgage and how to negotiate to keep costs down.
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
Housing isn't getting any cheaper. But an expensive mortgage is not the only thing making homes so unaffordable.
Good morning to the smartest corner of the internet. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here. Based on the thoughtful tweets (@philrosenn) and email responses you send me each morning, I'm convinced there's no group more clever than Opening Bell readers. If you haven't done so yet, take a shot today answering...
Not a U.S. resident and want to buy a home? Requirements
At the moment there are no laws or limitations that prohibit anyone from buying a home in the United States. Whether it is a home, a vacation home or an investment in this sector, you can do it.
Home prices are falling faster now than in 2006—Redfin’s CEO just revealed why
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman isn’t afraid to say the quiet part out loud.
The American middle class is at the end of an era
What do the Simpsons and about 50% of American households have in common? Not just a love for donuts or a kid who loves to say “eat my shorts.” They both belong to the middle class. With government assistance and less spending during lockdown, America’s middle class was...
A Misunderstood Yet Effective Mortgage Housing Hack, Despite Rates Rising
Mortgage rates are always a hot topic in the news. Whether they are up or down they are newsworthy. There is a way to save on your mortgage and get a better great rate, regardless of whether rates are rising or falling.
Housing Breaks People’s Brains
Anyone who’s been in a dumb recurring fight knows that the entire problem could be cleared up if everyone could just agree on exactly what was said or done. But you can’t, so you end up stuck in a cycle of relitigation. Housing-policy discussions are like that. They descend into crushing bickering because even the basic facts are up for debate.
ceoworld.biz
GSI Exchange: Innovation And Customer Safety Are Essential To Establish Your Business In Volatile Markets
Gold Silver International Exchange (GSI Exchange) was founded in 2014 with a vision to provide high-quality investment opportunities in precious metals. Today, it is one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. It has achieved an average three-year growth of more than 3,800 percent and is quickly becoming a household name in the country.
governing.com
Breaks for Buyers and Builders to Promote New Housing
Mortgage interest rates have doubled in the last year, pricing many first-time homebuyers out of the market. Their share of recent home purchases has shrunk to a four-decade low of 26 percent as monthly payments for a $450,000 home have increased by almost $800, more than 50 percent. To avoid holding unsold inventories, homebuilders have cut back sharply on new construction.
Comments / 0