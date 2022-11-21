ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox Business

Real estate experts explain how to navigate the market

Prospective homeowners who need to move now are not completely out of luck, even with elevated home prices and soaring mortgage rates, which recently topped 7% for the first time in two decades. Real estate experts told FOX Business that there are still some benefits to jumping into the market...
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Business Insider

Home flippers are having a tough time selling to regular people who need a mortgage, so they're offloading their properties to big investors instead

High mortgage rates has made purchasing a home much more expensive, pushing some buyers to the sidelines. This means that house flippers are also finding less competition for the homes they've rehabbed. New data reveals that larger real estate businesses are buying flipped homes from smaller investors. Over the past...
GEORGIA STATE
Fortune

The American middle class is at the end of an era

What do the Simpsons and about 50% of American households have in common? Not just a love for donuts or a kid who loves to say “eat my shorts.” They both belong to the middle class. With government assistance and less spending during lockdown, America’s middle class was...
The Atlantic

Housing Breaks People’s Brains

Anyone who’s been in a dumb recurring fight knows that the entire problem could be cleared up if everyone could just agree on exactly what was said or done. But you can’t, so you end up stuck in a cycle of relitigation. Housing-policy discussions are like that. They descend into crushing bickering because even the basic facts are up for debate.
UTAH STATE
governing.com

Breaks for Buyers and Builders to Promote New Housing

Mortgage interest rates have doubled in the last year, pricing many first-time homebuyers out of the market. Their share of recent home purchases has shrunk to a four-decade low of 26 percent as monthly payments for a $450,000 home have increased by almost $800, more than 50 percent. To avoid holding unsold inventories, homebuilders have cut back sharply on new construction.

