FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
wvlt.tv
What pets shouldn't eat during Thanksgiving
University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker tore his ACL and will be out for the rest of the season. Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT's evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co.
City criticizes Greyhound's choice for new East Knoxville stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound's new makeshift bus stop in East Knoxville is drawing rebuke from the city of Knoxville. This week, the bus carrier began using a stop identified as 100-110 Kirkwood St. That location is near the intersection of Kirkwood and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near the Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, a barber shop, and several vacant buildings.
Family spending Thanksgiving in hospital with mom recovering from stroke
A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life.
wvlt.tv
What not to feed pets on Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re cooking at home, remember your pets can’t enjoy everything you’re making this Thanksgiving, because some foods can send them to the hospital. Patricia Pleinis, an associate veterinarian at Magnolia Animal Clinic in Knoxville, said they see a lot of sick pets...
Were deputies shunned at McAlister’s or was it a misunderstanding?
An encounter between a teen cashier and 3 Knox County deputies is gaining attention after the deputies say she refused to serve them. Her family member was killed by police at Austin-East High School in 2019.
WATE
Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage worker
An encounter between the 15-year-old sister of a teen killed by a police officer at Austin-East High School and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday evening is getting a lot of online attention, with accounts differing as to what happened. Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage …
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
Empty hotel in downtown Knoxville could become apartments
Hotel Knoxville may soon be the home to more permanent residents after Melrose Knoxville proposed to turn the building into apartments.
Greyhound changes bus station location again, new stop on Kirkwood Street
Months after Greyhound Bus line's classic station on Magnolia Avenue was sold, the spot for passengers to catch a bus keeps changing.
Spotty water services leads to people on English Mountain canceling Thanksgiving plans
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — People who live on English Mountain said they lost water service earlier this week, between Sunday night and Monday morning. Patricia Rogers said she and her husband drove to the Pigeon Forge Community Center, Monday morning, to take showers. "We had to pay $180 to...
Some East Tennessee animal shelters at capacity, unable to take in more animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee animal shelters said they were at capacity on Wednesday, and they were looking for people to help out and adopt pets. The Roane County Animal Shelter said they reached maximum capacity and were waiving adoption fees as a result, with approved adoption agreements. They said people can see the dogs available for adoption online, helping them find their new friends without traveling out to the shelter.
wvlt.tv
Sevierville restaurant plans a free Thanksgiving meal
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant is planning a big Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, but this meal is different. You won’t have to pay to eat. The owner of East Tennessee Billiards has been busy the past several days prepping for Thanksgiving. She’s got the potatoes ready to mash and the turkeys ready to warm, all to say “thank you” to those who support her business.
wvlt.tv
How to avoid Travel Headaches
Tenn. Senator pleads guilty to secretly funneling money for 2016 campaign. Brian Kelsey faces a maximum sentence of five years for each count. Farragut teacher gives back to East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
wvlt.tv
Farragut teacher gives back to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last 10 years, Lynsey Flatford has been organizing efforts at Farragut High School to give back to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. It’s a cause she’s passionate about because her daughter spent an extended period of time there getting treatment around the holiday season.
WATE
Woman witnesses deadly hit and run
New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. TWRA warns drivers about collisions with deer. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning...
WATE
Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death
A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County Sheriff's Office said a 41-year-old woman died of a drug overdose involving fentanyl in February 2021.
Beth Haynes is leaving WBIR: Relive some of her best moments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a bittersweet week at WBIR. We are saying goodbye to one of our most talented, loved and Straight from the Heart members of the Channel 10 family as Beth Haynes sets her sights on new horizons. Tuesday is Beth's last day, but she will always...
Cocke County event helps put food on tables this Thanksgiving
According to census.gov, 19.7% of the community in Cocke County is living in poverty.
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
thebluegrasssituation.com
WATCH: Emily Ann Roberts, “The Building”
In Their Words: “I grew up in East Tennessee and every Sunday and Wednesday night of my life I was at church. My great-grandfather was the pastor of the church and every Sunday felt like a family reunion. My grandmother was the church secretary and my mom and dad met there at vacation bible school when they were kids. It was the first place I ever sang publicly. Even more than the home I grew up in, that little church raised me up. It taught me right from wrong and laid a foundation for my life. It’s the place where I met Jesus and everything changed. No matter where this life takes me, that place will always bring me home.” — Emily Ann Roberts.
