Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound's new makeshift bus stop in East Knoxville is drawing rebuke from the city of Knoxville. This week, the bus carrier began using a stop identified as 100-110 Kirkwood St. That location is near the intersection of Kirkwood and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near the Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, a barber shop, and several vacant buildings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee animal shelters said they were at capacity on Wednesday, and they were looking for people to help out and adopt pets. The Roane County Animal Shelter said they reached maximum capacity and were waiving adoption fees as a result, with approved adoption agreements. They said people can see the dogs available for adoption online, helping them find their new friends without traveling out to the shelter.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Farragut teacher gives back to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last 10 years, Lynsey Flatford has been organizing efforts at Farragut High School to give back to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. It’s a cause she’s passionate about because her daughter spent an extended period of time there getting treatment around the holiday season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
thebluegrasssituation.com

In Their Words: “I grew up in East Tennessee and every Sunday and Wednesday night of my life I was at church. My great-grandfather was the pastor of the church and every Sunday felt like a family reunion. My grandmother was the church secretary and my mom and dad met there at vacation bible school when they were kids. It was the first place I ever sang publicly. Even more than the home I grew up in, that little church raised me up. It taught me right from wrong and laid a foundation for my life. It’s the place where I met Jesus and everything changed. No matter where this life takes me, that place will always bring me home.” — Emily Ann Roberts.
KNOXVILLE, TN

