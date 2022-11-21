Read full article on original website
Dennis L. Rogers, 80
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dennis L. Rogers, 80, passed away November 22, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center after a battle with cancer. Dennis was born in Carthage and adopted by Merton and Elizabeth Townsend Rogers, and educated in Alexandria Bay schools. Dennis married Carol A. Ferguson on April...
Joan T. Ganter, 86, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On November 19, 2022, our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to so many passed at the age of 86. She was the CEO of the Ganter family and was instrumental in supporting and influencing so many members of our family. Joan raised eight children and was known as “Mema” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. First and foremost her family was the most important thing to her and she was always present at celebrations, graduations, sporting events and family gatherings. Her eight children provided her with 20 grandchildren who then went on to produce 21 great grandchildren. She was known for her cooking, her bacon potato and macaroni salads and fish chowder were just several of her famous dishes. Joan was also known for her knitting and produced well over 100 blankets for family members and friends in addition to her famous dishcloths and other items.
Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, passed away peacefully November 20, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Born May 11, 1943 in Renovo, PA to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Wadsworth) Mincer. Doc moved with his...
Jeffrey L. Hamilton, 72, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey L. Hamilton, 72, formerly of NYS Route, 3 died peacefully on Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where he has been a resident since 2020. He was born on August 25, 1950, in Daviess County, Indiana to...
Judith C. Hudziak, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Judith C. Hudziak will be 2:00pm – 4:00pm Monday, November 28th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. The burial and funeral service will be held at a date and time convenient to her family. Judith passed away at Samaritan’s...
Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, passed away at his home in Watertown Saturday, November 19, 2022. Ronald was born in Mercer, PA June 4, 1942, son of John and Margaret G. Kudrey Asafaylo. The family moved to the north country and he was a 1960 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. He graduated from Wadhams Hall Seminary and then from St. Bonaventure University.
Michael Everett Worley, 47, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael Everett Worley, 47, of Washington St., died on November 16, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle-pedestrian accident. Michael was born on November 18, 1974 in Lowville, New York, son of James P. and Judy (Beaudoin) Worley. He was employed as an attendant at Sunoco Gas Station in Watertown.
Daniel “Jerry” Bissonette, of Brasher Falls
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Daniel “Jerry” Bissonette passed away peacefully Saturday, November 19, 2022 at home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 from...
Michael James Paul, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael James Paul, 42, of Lewis St., passed away on November 20, 2022 at home. Michael was born in Redding, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1980 to Stewart R. Paul and Donna M. Sprague. After receiving his GED, he attended college in Binghamton. He was employed...
Michael Leslie Locy, 69, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Michael Leslie Locy, 69 passed away on Friday, November 18 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. He was born in Gouverneur on May 29, 1953, to Robert K. Locy Sr. and Loana A. LaVare Locy. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton in 1971, and he attended both Suny Canton ATC and SUNY Potsdam. He retired from the Navy and the Naval Reserve with 20 years of service with the rank of OS1. The USS Saratoga, USS John F. Kennedy, and USS DeWert, took him to many interesting places including Egypt, Spain, Italy, France and Greece. Michael worked for Tamarck Tree Service and retired from the Lewis Tree Service.
Marion Y. Sullivan, 83, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) -Funeral services for Marion Y. Sullivan, age 83, of Harrisville, NY, will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home on 14248 State Street in Harrisville, NY. Visitation will be held at the funeral home in Harrisville prior to funeral services from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. Burial will be in Pitcairn Cemetery in the Spring at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Ms. Sullivan passed away on Friday evening, November 18, 2022, at Lewis County Nursing Home in Lowville, NY.
Jeanne Kenwell, 69, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne Kenwell, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, November 17, 2022, under the care of her family and Jefferson County Hospice. Jeanne was born on September 28, 1953, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Eugene & Georgette (Lionarons) Winowitch. She graduated from State John Baptist School in West Islip, NY.
Marcia E. Santimaw Bouissey, 76, formerly of Malone and Canton
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Marcia E. Santimaw Bouissey, 76, of Truman Avenue, Plattsburgh and formerly of Malone and Canton, died Sunday, November 20, 2022 at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh. A graveside service will be held in the Spring in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services,...
Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
Joshua A. Morgan, 46, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Joshua A. Morgan, 46, retired army medic of Theresa NY, passed away on November 17, 2022 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born on October 21, 1976, in Peoria, Illinois, son of Kenneth and Sharon (Dotzert) Morgan. Josh, beloved Dad, Husband, Brother, Son and Veteran was predeceased by his father, Kenny Morgan. Joshua graduated from Washington Community High School in 1995. He joined the Army Reserves right after high school. He enlisted into active duty in 1998.
Markham “Mark” Cornell, 78, formerly of Canton and Norwood
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Markham “Mark” Cornell, 78, formerly of Canton and Norwood died November 16, 2022 at Massena Memorial Hospital. Burial will be in the Crary Mills Cemetery. Mark was born April 15, 1944 in Canton, NY and was a son of the late Clarence and...
John A. Oberton, 77, formerly of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - John A. Oberton, 77, of Perkasie, PA and formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away November 16, 2022 in Pennsylvania. He was born on October 10, 1945, in Sellersville, PA, son of John J. and Myrtle M. (Leister) Oberton, and he graduated from Indian River High School in 1963.
Susan M. Lalonde, 77, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Susan M. Lalonde, age 77 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Friday (November 25, 2022) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will be at a later date at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum (Foxwood Memorial Park) in Ogdensburg.
Mary Pettis Trombley, 87, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Mary Pettis Trombley, 87, of Cape Vincent, NY passed away on Nov. 11, 2022. Mary was born July 1st, 1935, to the late George and Beulah Pettis. She graduated from IHC in 1952. She married Kenneth Trombley Sr. on Dec. 27th, 1954. Mary was...
Lowell A. Manzer, 78, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowell A. Manzer, 78, died Sunday morning, November 20, 2022 at his home under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice after a hard fought battle with ALS. Lowell was born on May 15th, 1944 in Lowville the son of the late Lloyd...
