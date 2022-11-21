Read full article on original website
Why Everyone In Lubbock Should Get Their Flu Shot ASAP
Cold and flu season is officially here in the Hub City, which means it is as important as ever to keep yourself safe and avoid getting sick. With the risk of COVID-19 also being prevalent, getting vaccinated is a great way to stay safe. This means getting your COVID-19 boosters as well as getting your flu shots. Fortunately, you can get both at the same time and kill two birds with one stone.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week Before Thanksgiving
This weeks Mugshot Monday is a bit late due to a 'Qdoma', a food coma/nap induced by eating Qdoba, but it was worth it for their cilantro lime rice. After going through last weeks mugshots I did take note that there were a lot of crimes concerning family members. I don't really know who to blame but I have seen Home Alone and I do think that the holidays might take a part in heightened tensions, not to the extremes some people were arrested for but I digress. Now while you get that turkey thawing I suggest you pour yourself a cup of wine and grab a brownie while scrolling through this weeks mugshots.
Lubbock, Here Are Some Traveling Tips For The Holidays
As we all head out soon to travel for the holidays and spend time with our loved ones, packing and getting ready can be stressful. The Lubbock Airport is reminding you of some very helpful tips to do to help make it fun and easy no matter how you are traveling.
A Lubbock man was Arrested on two Separate Theft Charges
A Lubbock man was arrested after being accused of stealing an expensive amount of livestock. KAMC news reported that Texas Rangers made an arrest, on November 23rd, on charges of theft but the only kind of theft that doesn't make a lot of sense during inflation. 37-year-old Gilbert Luna was charged with two misdemeanors, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Control Speed, and two third degree felonies, Theft Between $30,000 to $150,000 and Theft of at Least 10 sheep/swine/goat under $150,000.
Thank Goodness We Don’t Have THIS Problem In West Texas!
Well, the weather outside is turning frightful, and we could see a slight chance of some light snow for Thanksgiving night, but, even though it does get cold here, we could have bigger issues to deal with. Take our sunshine-ravaged friends to the southeast in Florida, who on top of...
Pedro’s Tamales Opens New Location In Lubbock, More Expansion To Come
What the perfect time for the holidays, a new Pedro's Tamales is now open in the Lubbock area. Back in July, Chad told us about a new location coming to the area and their expansion plans, well one step has now been completed in Southwest Lubbock. This restaurant has a...
14 People Arrested on Methamphetamines’ Charges Still in Custody
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Chad Meacham, announced that 18 people were federally charged with crimes pertaining to guns and drugs and are accused of trafficking methamphetamines. Six of the 18 accused traffickers were already in custody by the state and were awaiting to be brought into federal court. The remaining 12 were arrested during an operation in Levelland and surrounding areas along with a raid in Hockley County held on November 16th.
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 19, 2022
Continuing my series of last-minute plans you can make here in Lubbock, I have a great idea for those looking to get ready for Christmas this weekend. This weekend, St. Joseph is hosting a Christmas Gift Fair. They will have up to 20 vendors selling handmade crafts, baked goods, jewelry, clothes, candles, home décor, and more. The even if happening on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., so you have all day to shop.
Record Store Black Friday Returns to Lubbock’s Ralphs Records
Ralph's Records (82nd & Indiana) has been Lubbock's independent record store for over 42 years. That's pretty special and worth celebrating. And a great time to celebrate is on Record Store Black Friday (11/25). Record Store Black Friday (RSBF) is very different from other black Friday events. We work year-round...
A Lubbock Woman Arrested After Trying to Unlawfully get her Child
A Lubbock woman has been arrested for impersonating a public servant after her child was taken away. KAMC news reported that 39-year-old Haley Barber had her child taken away, along with the custody of the child, by Child Protective Services. That child was taken by Child Protective Services and then placed in to the care of Barber’s mother. Barber had a warrant issued in August after an incident in which Barber could be seen on footage of a doorbell camera just outside of her mother’s home.
Lubbock Woman Accused of Trying to Run People Over With an SUV
A Lubbock woman has been arrested after it's said that she tried to run over 3 people with an SUV. KAMC News reports the incident happened on Wednesday, November 16th. A witness had called 911 and claimed that the suspect, 21-year-old Jasmine Taylor had tried to run over 3 people, the witness' girlfriend her family members, with a GMC Yukon. While in the process of trying to run the 3 over, reports say Taylor struck a brick mailbox.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Still Being Held at the Lubbock County Detention Center
Last week just flew by with all the cloudy days we had but when will the cold and gloom last. It's November and still warm during the day but I want cold temperatures so I can bring out my tiger blanket, get some soup, and watch Jerry Springer all day. I know I am not the only one that would stay home from school sick and that's all you would do to get better.
Woman Arrested in Connection to Murder of 66-Year-old Lubbock man
An arrest has been made in the case of a 66-year-old Lubbock man that was found dead in his home. Deputies with the Hale County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 29-year old Kassandra Aguayo at 1:30 a.m. in Plainview on November 18. Aguayo was arrested in connection to the stabbing of 66-year old Ramon Flores whose body was discovered on November 11.
So, Are Snowflakes Going To Fall In Lubbock Before Thanksgiving Or Not?
As it happens every year in West Texas, the second that temperatures start to dip near freezing the citizenry begins to twitch with anticipation that perhaps, snow could be on the way. For more on that, let's take a live look at our ace weather reporter who is reporting from...
Don’t Miss Out On These Lubbock Thanksgiving Events
If you are looking to do some stuff to get you in the holiday spirit you have come to the right place. These are all the events happening in November you don't want to miss out on. Lubbock November Thanksgiving Events 2022. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
Don’t Keep This A Secret, Help Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ Secret Santa Program
Every year there are so many people in need around the community. Meals on Wheels is a local nonprofit that does a big chunk to help that in need. That is why they started an annual Senior Secret Santa program. What they do is have their clients turn in a wish list for Christmas. They are limited to two items/$40 total value.
Lubbock’s Dillard’s Department Stores Will Undergo Move in South Plains Mall
Lubbock's Dillard's Department Stores (6002 Slide Road, South Plains Mall) will both move into the former Sears location inside South Plains Mall, converging both the Men's and Women's locations into one large flagship store, according to a Press Release issued by PRNewswire today (November 15, 2022). The former Sears location...
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant
If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
Lubbock Man Stabbed in Arm Through Door During Argument
A Lubbock woman was arrested on Saturday, November 12th after it's said she stabbed a man through a door during an argument. KAMC News reports that an argument broke out between the unnamed victim and the suspect, 33-year-old LaBrenda Bunny, in the 2300 block of 79th Street. The relation between the victim and Bunny was not specified in news reports.
