Montana State

MT Grizzly Mama ❤️
2d ago

So thankful for our experienced and resilient Search & Rescue 🛟 Teams! Very glad they were able to locate and save him from a very bad situation with the ever changing weather. Thank You!

94.9 KYSS FM

How to be a Great Houseguest in a Montana Home

When it comes to staying in a Montanan's home, there are dos and don'ts. The dos are obvious and apply to every American home, you bring gifts, make your bed, offer to help in the kitchen— I could go on and on. It's the don'ts that are more tricky, especially in this state. If you want to be a great houseguest in a Montana home, here are 5 things NOT to do:
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Car Drives Through Montana Storefront

It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
HAMILTON, MT
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Max Kleinen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service. Are you curious to see if your favourite restaurants made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MONTANA STATE
realnewsmontana.com

He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana

He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size

People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Early risers catch glimpse of meteor over Montana

Early risers Thursday morning may have caught a glimpse of a spectacular fireball seen from Missoula to north of Calgary at 6:26 a.m. The meteor produced what many on Facebook described as an “explosion in the sky” as it traveled from the southwest to the northeast, resulting in dozens of reported sightings. According to Bill Cooke, lead of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office (MEO), the meteor was first detected by NASA 52 miles above Ford, a small community in Beaverhead County, moving almost due north at 47,000 miles per hour. The meteor traveled 75 miles through the upper atmosphere before breaking apart 47...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead

Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
KALISPELL, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Red Cross Revises Mad Cow Policy, More Montana Residents Can Donate

Americans who spent time in Europe between 1980 and 2001 may have been exposed to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, more commonly known as "mad cow." The Food and Drug Administration had until recently banned blood donations from those people, however as of October 2nd, 2022 those restrictions have now been lifted. Following the FDA's new guidelines, the Red Cross of America has updated theirs as well, now encouraging blood donations throughout Montana, including from residents who may have been restricted from donating.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana man was sentenced to 38 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Joshua Hughes, 39, and his brother Jerod Hughes, 37, both from East Helena, were charged for their actions and pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to obstruction of an official proceeding.
EAST HELENA, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana Highway Patrol Birthday Boy K9 Apollo

This Birthday Boy, Apollo, has a nose that KNOWS how to fight crime!. He looks very handsome and proud to serve the people of Montana with the awesome MHP. K9 Apollo is a doggie superhero! He loves to sniff out illegal drugs, bombs and bad people and he’s excellent at his job.
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

Double-checking Montana’s 2022 election

A new slate of lawmakers are already preparing to take office. But for state and local election officials, the midterm is not yet over — or official. The Missoula County Election Center echoed with the names of western district congressional candidates Thursday. Election workers chanting “Monica,” “Ryan” or “Lamb” leafed through stacks of ballots in their laps, some sporting rubber tips on their index fingers. Others hunched over spreadsheets, logging a hashmark at every call of a name. With each fifth hashmark, another voice would ring out, “tally.”
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

How I Combat Loneliness in Montana When the Holidays Roll Around

It’s my first Thanksgiving and Christmas in Montana, and I’m missing my family pretty badly. I always remember to be grateful for my amazing opportunity I have here in Montana. But this year my spouse and I aren't traveling back home for the holidays. It's a dark, gloomy feeling that's looming over my head. And I just want to be honest with you about my life.
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
