If you’re a member of Bachelor Nation, you may want to know how to watch Bachelor in Paradise live online for free to see which Bachelor Nation members end up with who and what drama happens this summer. (Spoiler alert: This season is messy, messy, messy.) Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with businessman Alex Michel as the first Bachelor. The show has since aired for 26 seasons and produced several spinoffs including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Pad, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO