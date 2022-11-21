ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Overton child safe, suspected abductor held on $250K bond

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton boy was recovered by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on Monday and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provided an update on the situation Tuesday at a press conference, stating that the trooper recognized Pamala Medlock’s vehicle from the Amber Alert that had been issued earlier in the day. Medlock is accused of absconding with a young boy but was caught after a DPS trooper stopped her while driving westbound in Mitchell County toward Arizona on Interstate 20. Smith said Medlock and the boy had stopped at roadside parks to sleep a couple times before the trooper found them.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4-wheeler among items recovered in Cherokee County, officials say arrest warrants to come

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several items of stolen property were recovered by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after a search warrant on CR 1814 was conducted on Monday. The following recovered items were reported stolen out of the sheriff’s office, Jacksonville Police Department and Palestine Police Department: Flatbed trailer Kubota tractor Toro zero turn […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Missing 72-year-old Anderson County man found

UPDATE — A man at the center of a Silver Alert was found on Wednesday, according to Texas DPS. The alert was issued for 72-year-old Charles Milford on Wednesday after he was last seen on Nov. 22. ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – A Silver Alert was issued for an Anderson County man last seen Nov. 22 […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Facebook Catches Crime Suspect

Authorities are accusing Jason Walker of Hallsville of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s to buy a generator. Social media landed him in jail after his arrest in Grayson County Monday. Tips started coming in 30 minutes after posting the store video.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suphur Springs Police Ask For Your Help

Sulphur Springs Police needs your help identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. Their suspects’ vehicle is in the video picture. The three broke in early Friday morning. If you have information, contact Detective Joe Scott at SSPD at 903-885-7602, or remain anonymous by calling Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Tips called into Crime Stoppers could result in a financial reward.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

1-year-old in critical condition after Kilgore crash

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police said four people were injured including a 1-year-old who is in critical condition following a crash Monday. According to Kilgore police, at 5:49 p.m., Kilgore Emergency Services responded to the report of a crash with injuries which occurred at the intersection of State Highway 135 and Peavine Road.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police investigated, then cleared, a major wreck on Monday night. According to a sergeant with the department, northbound and southbound lanes of Texas Hwy. 135 at Peavine Rd. were shut down while police investigated the scene of the crash. The Kilgore Police Department said a...
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale

TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

3 departments bring house fire under control north of Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large number of first responders are at the scene of a fire on Wednesday night. Multiple fire departments and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 5000 block of US Hwy 259 north. This is north of Henderson.
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Multiple fire crews respond to Smith County neighborhood

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler Monday night. By 11:30 p.m., at least a half-dozen emergency vehicles were dispatched to County Road 381, east of U.S. Highway 271. Winona and Red Springs were among the responding agencies,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire

KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
KILGORE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy