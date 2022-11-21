Read full article on original website
This weeks Mugshot Monday is a bit late due to a 'Qdoma', a food coma/nap induced by eating Qdoba, but it was worth it for their cilantro lime rice. After going through last weeks mugshots I did take note that there were a lot of crimes concerning family members. I don't really know who to blame but I have seen Home Alone and I do think that the holidays might take a part in heightened tensions, not to the extremes some people were arrested for but I digress. Now while you get that turkey thawing I suggest you pour yourself a cup of wine and grab a brownie while scrolling through this weeks mugshots.
Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
Well, the weather outside is turning frightful, and we could see a slight chance of some light snow for Thanksgiving night, but, even though it does get cold here, we could have bigger issues to deal with. Take our sunshine-ravaged friends to the southeast in Florida, who on top of...
It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
5 people were killed in Colorado Springs Saturday night. In an act of hate, a gunman opened fire inside a club in Colorado Springs this past Saturday night. The club was known as an LGBTQ+ hangout. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured, some critically, before people in the club took the gunman down. Reportedly, this same gunman had threatened to blow the place up before.
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Chad Meacham, announced that 18 people were federally charged with crimes pertaining to guns and drugs and are accused of trafficking methamphetamines. Six of the 18 accused traffickers were already in custody by the state and were awaiting to be brought into federal court. The remaining 12 were arrested during an operation in Levelland and surrounding areas along with a raid in Hockley County held on November 16th.
Thanksgiving is very close that I can just taste it. No really I went out and bought the best tamales in Lubbock and shared them with my co-workers and they agreed. I will make all of you wait though before revealing that information. Now I have heard horror stories of...
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
Something every Texas Tech student and alumni does when spotting another Red Raider is throw a ‘guns up’. It becomes second nature as a way to show your connection to the school you both love. But what happens when you do so in a highly inappropriate place? Well,...
A Lubbock woman has been arrested after it's said that she tried to run over 3 people with an SUV. KAMC News reports the incident happened on Wednesday, November 16th. A witness had called 911 and claimed that the suspect, 21-year-old Jasmine Taylor had tried to run over 3 people, the witness' girlfriend her family members, with a GMC Yukon. While in the process of trying to run the 3 over, reports say Taylor struck a brick mailbox.
So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.
An arrest has been made in the case of a 66-year-old Lubbock man that was found dead in his home. Deputies with the Hale County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 29-year old Kassandra Aguayo at 1:30 a.m. in Plainview on November 18. Aguayo was arrested in connection to the stabbing of 66-year old Ramon Flores whose body was discovered on November 11.
I really cannot oversell how much I personally love Friends of the Library (FOL) book sales. If you love reading, these sales are always better than Black Friday, with incredibly low prices on both used hardbacks and paperbacks in a wide variety of genres. Last I attended, all regular paperbacks were 50 cents and hardbacks were a dollar. The books come from both community donations and "discarded" library books.
If you are looking to do some stuff to get you in the holiday spirit you have come to the right place. These are all the events happening in November you don't want to miss out on. Lubbock November Thanksgiving Events 2022. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
As we get closer towards Thanksgiving this month that just means we are only getting closer to Christmas. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels is holding their annual Senior Secret Santa programs for a third year in a row. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels has had over 800 clients turn in a wish list of what they need, or want, just in time for the holiday season.
A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal in a 2019 murder case. 21-year-old David Lecarl Ruth was originally charged with the murder of 17-year-old Darrean Lee Nichols back in April of 2020. Ruth, who was 19-years-old at the time, is said to have gotten into an altercation with Nichols and 18-year-old Brianna Garza claiming it was in self-defense.
Are you looking to do something new for fun, an event, or for the kiddos to enjoy? This might be the perfect thing for you. When I saw this was opening up in Lubbock I got so excited. I have always wanted a painting like this for my house but they are so expensive to buy. Now you can have fun taking a class and have something you can actually hang up and enjoy.
Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
Okay hear me out guys, my friend and I just went to the movies. We were going to see the new Black Panther (which is amazing by the way) and we stumbled upon greatness. When I go to the movie theaters I love to get snacks. I always to get popcorn but this time I needed something a little more. So we were at the Premiere Cinemas theater at the South Plains Small. They have stepped up their game.
