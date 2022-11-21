ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

TPD: Stolen U-Haul Leads To Drug Trafficking Arrests In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said multiple people were arrested Friday night after officers found a stolen U-Haul pickup in a motel parking lot. Police said Jason Solis was in the driver's seat of the pickup in the Clarion Motel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial when officers found it. Solis told officers...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool late Friday night. Officers say they were called to the scene near South Elwood Avenue and East 141st Street around 11:30 p.m., and found the victim, 29-year-old Roy Baker, unresponsive. Another...
GLENPOOL, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Remind Guns Owners To Secure Weapons In Cars

Tulsa Police are reminding gun owners to secure their guns if they're left in cars. They say about 40 guns a month are reported stolen from cars, but the number could be higher from unreported thefts. If you have a gun in your car, officers say the best way to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Collinsville Man Indicted by Oklahoma Grand Jury

A Collinsville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Tulsa for felonious crimes he allegedly committed recently related to firearms. Curt Thomas Been, age 52, is charged with felony possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of an unregistered weapon made from a shotgun. Been is banned from possession firearms due to a former conviction on a felony.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe

With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police: Two Arrested In Overnight Store Burglaries, Could Be Tied To Other Break-Ins

Tulsa Police arrest two men after a string of business break-ins. Investigators now believe the two are connected to several other burglaries at stores all over town. Police say the burglars were caught after most recently breaking into a hair salon, nail salon, and jewelry store on Wednesday morning. Officers say they responded to several burglary calls and found one of the suspects running across the street.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Tulsa QuikTrip

Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a QuikTrip in Tulsa on Tuesday. According to police, a man walked into the convenience store, near East 11th Street and South Delaware Avenue, wearing a green hoodie and a medical facemask and asked to purchase cigarettes. Police say when the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man lifted his hoodie and revealed a gun and demanded money.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Woman Killed In Craig County Crash

One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa, Turley Fire Crews Respond To Vacant House Fire

Tulsa fire crews responded to a house fire near 86th and Peoria late Wednesday night. The Tulsa Fire Department said a Sperry Police Officer spotted the fire and called it in around 11:30 p.m. Crews say they got the fire put out in about thirty minutes. They say it was...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — With inflation setting food costs at an all-time excessive, a $14.2 million grant is making it doable for Hunger Free Oklahoma to increase a program that’s helping put contemporary, wholesome food on dinner tables throughout the state. The news comes as an enormous reduction for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy