Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Related
news9.com
TPD: Stolen U-Haul Leads To Drug Trafficking Arrests In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said multiple people were arrested Friday night after officers found a stolen U-Haul pickup in a motel parking lot. Police said Jason Solis was in the driver's seat of the pickup in the Clarion Motel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial when officers found it. Solis told officers...
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool late Friday night. Officers say they were called to the scene near South Elwood Avenue and East 141st Street around 11:30 p.m., and found the victim, 29-year-old Roy Baker, unresponsive. Another...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Remind Guns Owners To Secure Weapons In Cars
Tulsa Police are reminding gun owners to secure their guns if they're left in cars. They say about 40 guns a month are reported stolen from cars, but the number could be higher from unreported thefts. If you have a gun in your car, officers say the best way to...
KTUL
Mom arrested, accused of firing shot admitting she was upset she couldn't 'see her kids'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of firing shots at a home. Around 10 a.m. Friday, a caller reported shots fired near Pine and Peoria. The caller stated that Quinteisha Rice was driving a white Chevy Impala and fired a shot at them. Gilcrease Division...
KTUL
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
Glenpool police investigate fatal stabbing
Police say 27-year-old Richard Harris was arrested at the scene after someone reported a stabbing around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Collinsville Man Indicted by Oklahoma Grand Jury
A Collinsville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Tulsa for felonious crimes he allegedly committed recently related to firearms. Curt Thomas Been, age 52, is charged with felony possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of an unregistered weapon made from a shotgun. Been is banned from possession firearms due to a former conviction on a felony.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe
With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
Troopers respond to dozens of accidents on Thanksgiving, says OHP
Thanksgiving was a busy holiday for Oklahoma troopers. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions between midnight and 9 a.m. Those numbers for the full 24 hours have not yet been updated. Troopers said two of those crashes were fatalities. In...
Tulsa Police: Two Arrested In Overnight Store Burglaries, Could Be Tied To Other Break-Ins
Tulsa Police arrest two men after a string of business break-ins. Investigators now believe the two are connected to several other burglaries at stores all over town. Police say the burglars were caught after most recently breaking into a hair salon, nail salon, and jewelry store on Wednesday morning. Officers say they responded to several burglary calls and found one of the suspects running across the street.
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Tulsa QuikTrip
Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a QuikTrip in Tulsa on Tuesday. According to police, a man walked into the convenience store, near East 11th Street and South Delaware Avenue, wearing a green hoodie and a medical facemask and asked to purchase cigarettes. Police say when the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man lifted his hoodie and revealed a gun and demanded money.
Tahlequah Police arrest 18-year-old for rape of a 12-year-old in a public park bathroom
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Timythy Summers was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly raping a 12-year-old female in a Norris Park bathroom in Tahlequah, according to the Tahlequah Police Department. Summers is currently booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a 100K bond. The mother of the 12-year-old couldn’t...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify young male who allegedly hit car with mini bike, ran away
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police department's Gilcrease Traffic Investigations unit is seeking help identifying the male pictured. Police say today around 11:30 a.m. TPD responded near West Edison Street and North Union Avenue for a crash between a car and mini bikes. TPD learned once arriving that...
News On 6
Woman Killed In Craig County Crash
One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
Tulsa family says justice is served after murder conviction
A Tulsa family says justice is served after the man accused of killing their loved one was convicted by a federal jury.
news9.com
Tulsa, Turley Fire Crews Respond To Vacant House Fire
Tulsa fire crews responded to a house fire near 86th and Peoria late Wednesday night. The Tulsa Fire Department said a Sperry Police Officer spotted the fire and called it in around 11:30 p.m. Crews say they got the fire put out in about thirty minutes. They say it was...
blackchronicle.com
Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — With inflation setting food costs at an all-time excessive, a $14.2 million grant is making it doable for Hunger Free Oklahoma to increase a program that’s helping put contemporary, wholesome food on dinner tables throughout the state. The news comes as an enormous reduction for...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
KTUL
Sapulpa police arrest 28-year-old man suspected of stabbing, killing girlfriend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sapulpa Police Department arrested a man Saturday after investigating a homicide. On Nov. 19, just past 10 a.m., SPD responded to a possible stabbing near South Cedar Street and West Orleans Avenue. Officers located a 34-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, later identified as...
Comments / 0