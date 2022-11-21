Temple University Public Safety can share that this morning, the Philadelphia Police Department Central Detective District made an arrest of a 23-year-old male in connection to two of the home invasions that recently affected Temple University students. We are appreciative of the efforts and collaboration. These investigations are ongoing as detectives continue to follow all investigative leads and steps to identify others who are responsible participants. They hope to bring all these cases to a successful conclusion with arrests.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO