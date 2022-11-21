ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Black Residents File Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Movie Studio In Georgia Town Where Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Was Made

A group of Black residents in Trilith, GA have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a Fayetteville housing development and movie studio, The Washington Post reported. The lawsuit was filed against Trilith Development and Trilith Studios. The Town at Trilith is in Fayetteville, about 30 minutes from Atlanta, and is...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Hill

City of Atlanta to pay $1M to Rayshard Brooks family

The Atlanta City Council on Monday unanimously voted to approve a $1 million settlement agreement with the family of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer in 2020. The settlement will end a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Brooks’s estate and widow, Tomika Miller, in September 2021. The family’s…
ATLANTA, GA
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
TheDailyBeast

Mom of Black Boys Left Behind by White Firefighters Demands Answers

In late May, 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died after briefly surviving a fire at their home in Flint, Michigan. The two Black boys were eventually discovered inside a second-floor room—in a house that was just a three-minute walk from the local fire station.“The last message that he sent me was, ‘You’re the best mom ever,’” their mother, Crystal Cooper, recalled in an interview, speaking about Lamar. “He was just carin’ and lovin’, and if I was having a bad day, he would make me smile. He was always smiling.”Weeks later, the city’s fire chief determined that two...
FLINT, MI
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
Black Enterprise

White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’

A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Business Insider

Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT

Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Click10.com

U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders

MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy