FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Black Residents File Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Movie Studio In Georgia Town Where Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Was Made
A group of Black residents in Trilith, GA have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a Fayetteville housing development and movie studio, The Washington Post reported. The lawsuit was filed against Trilith Development and Trilith Studios. The Town at Trilith is in Fayetteville, about 30 minutes from Atlanta, and is...
Black men suing Montgomery Hyundai plant for racial discrimination: White manager was called ‘master’
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama is the subject of another racial discrimination lawsuit - this time filed by five Black men who say they were denied promotions, punished with writeups and, in one instance, told to report to a white manager who was referred to as “master.”. The 34-page...
City of Atlanta to pay $1M to Rayshard Brooks family
The Atlanta City Council on Monday unanimously voted to approve a $1 million settlement agreement with the family of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer in 2020. The settlement will end a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Brooks’s estate and widow, Tomika Miller, in September 2021. The family’s…
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
10 Black women sat in first class on an airplane and it revealed a lot about race in America
This article originally appeared on 07.29.21 Software developer Angie Jones' recent girls trip revealed that America still has a long way to go when it comes to race. To most, that's not surprising. But what's unique is how the specific experience Jones and her friends went through revealed the pervasive way systemic racism still runs through our culture.
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Mom of Black Boys Left Behind by White Firefighters Demands Answers
In late May, 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died after briefly surviving a fire at their home in Flint, Michigan. The two Black boys were eventually discovered inside a second-floor room—in a house that was just a three-minute walk from the local fire station.“The last message that he sent me was, ‘You’re the best mom ever,’” their mother, Crystal Cooper, recalled in an interview, speaking about Lamar. “He was just carin’ and lovin’, and if I was having a bad day, he would make me smile. He was always smiling.”Weeks later, the city’s fire chief determined that two...
Church That Made Gay Man a Bishop Accused of Letting 'Inmates Run Asylum'
Cedrick Bridgeforth is the first openly gay Black bishop in the United Methodist Church. He won the election with nearly 80 percent of the vote.
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’
A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias
Nov 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said it would ask a federal judge in Texas to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who accused the company of disciplining and firing her after she complained about racial discrimination.
High Stakes: Diddy Spends $185 Million To Become The Owner Of The First & Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Company
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is now the cannabis industry! Last week, he acquired two cannabis businesses in a deal worth up to $185 million.
A Florida school employee pressed charges against a 10-year-old student who she alleged groped
"We're talking about a 10-year-old being kicked out of school for what possibly could have been an accident," his grandmother, Lakesha Hollins, said.
Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video
Photos on social media purport to identify Shanquella Robinson's friends in Mexico with her when she died following a brutal fight on video. The post Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video appeared first on NewsOne.
Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT
Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim is suing the state's attorney general over his investigation
An Indiana doctor being investigated by the state attorney general after she provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl has sued the official, alleging his office used illegitimate consumer complaints to seek patient records and pursue the probe.
Hospital Ordered to Pay Female Non-White Nurses $600,000 Over Discrimination
Cooper University Health Care "categorically denies" it discriminated against Black and Hispanic staff or job applicants, but has agreed to pay a settlement.
Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’
(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders
MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
