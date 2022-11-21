Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota. ...
Two Minnesota School Districts Rank Among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Minnesota, you should add the following town to your list.
Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin receive results of appeal on targeting suspension
After picking up a targeting call in Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska, the Badgers issued an appeal for Nick Herbig to be able to play in the first half of Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Herbig was called for targeting in the second half of the game against Nebraska, meaning...
tripsavvy.com
The 10 Best State Parks in Wisconsin
The Badger State of Wisconsin is perhaps most well-known for its agricultural bounty (cheese, please) and beer-centric history (hey, Brew City). But, as an outdoor paradise, this favorite Midwestern destination shouldn't be discounted. Thankfully, much of the area's natural beauty has been preserved, either as part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore or as state park land. In fact, Wisconsin was the first state ever to earmark a state park, all the way back in 1878. These days, there are 49 state parks totaling over 73,000 acres and earning more than 19 million visitors annually. From the northern reaches of Washington Island to the prairies of the south, here are the 10 best state parks in Wisconsin.
“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers
Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
Washington Examiner
Derrick Van Orden lays down a marker in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin — It takes a particular kind of person to run for a House seat, lose, then try again the following election cycle. It also takes a particular kind of person to laugh off the press referring to you as a barrel-chested freedom-fighting frogman in your first run, then two years later calling you the plaid-clad inflation-fighting grandpa.
Real estate investors sold Somali families on a fast track to homeownership in Minnesota. The buyers risk losing everything.
For Somali families in Minnesota, a contract for deed can seem like an easier path to homeownership. But predatory practices and poor regulation can make these loans a financial trap rather than a good deal. The post Real estate investors sold Somali families on a fast track to homeownership in Minnesota. The buyers risk losing everything. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
Snowy owls are big, charismatic and making their way to Wisconsin for the winter. Here are interesting facts about snowies.
Big, handsome and unique, snowy owls rank among the most charismatic wildlife species in the world. As described by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the "regal snowy owl is one of the few birds that can get even non-birders to come out for a look." ...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0