Minnesota State

The Center Square

Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes

(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota. ...
William Davis

Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
tripsavvy.com

The 10 Best State Parks in Wisconsin

The Badger State of Wisconsin is perhaps most well-known for its agricultural bounty (cheese, please) and beer-centric history (hey, Brew City). But, as an outdoor paradise, this favorite Midwestern destination shouldn't be discounted. Thankfully, much of the area's natural beauty has been preserved, either as part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore or as state park land. In fact, Wisconsin was the first state ever to earmark a state park, all the way back in 1878. These days, there are 49 state parks totaling over 73,000 acres and earning more than 19 million visitors annually. From the northern reaches of Washington Island to the prairies of the south, here are the 10 best state parks in Wisconsin.
Northland FAN 106.5

“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers

Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
Washington Examiner

Derrick Van Orden lays down a marker in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin — It takes a particular kind of person to run for a House seat, lose, then try again the following election cycle. It also takes a particular kind of person to laugh off the press referring to you as a barrel-chested freedom-fighting frogman in your first run, then two years later calling you the plaid-clad inflation-fighting grandpa.
Sahan Journal

Real estate investors sold Somali families on a fast track to homeownership in Minnesota. The buyers risk losing everything.

For Somali families in Minnesota, a contract for deed can seem like an easier path to homeownership. But predatory practices and poor regulation can make these loans a financial trap rather than a good deal. The post Real estate investors sold Somali families on a fast track to homeownership in Minnesota. The buyers risk losing everything. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Limitless Production Group LLC

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
