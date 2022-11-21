ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Thank Goodness We Don’t Have THIS Problem In West Texas!

Well, the weather outside is turning frightful, and we could see a slight chance of some light snow for Thanksgiving night, but, even though it does get cold here, we could have bigger issues to deal with. Take our sunshine-ravaged friends to the southeast in Florida, who on top of...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Candlelight Memorial In Lubbock For The Victims Of Club Q

5 people were killed in Colorado Springs Saturday night. In an act of hate, a gunman opened fire inside a club in Colorado Springs this past Saturday night. The club was known as an LGBTQ+ hangout. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured, some critically, before people in the club took the gunman down. Reportedly, this same gunman had threatened to blow the place up before.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

To All the Lubbock Ex-Pats Coming Home for the Holidays

So you've escaped the "black hole" that's Lubbock for what I am assuming is either Austin, San Antonio, or someplace in Colorado. You've seen a bigger slice of the world, you've gained some wisdom, and now you think you're going to come home to our little town and teach us something we didn't already know. Honestly, I can't wait to hear it.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?

It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 19, 2022

Continuing my series of last-minute plans you can make here in Lubbock, I have a great idea for those looking to get ready for Christmas this weekend. This weekend, St. Joseph is hosting a Christmas Gift Fair. They will have up to 20 vendors selling handmade crafts, baked goods, jewelry, clothes, candles, home décor, and more. The even if happening on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., so you have all day to shop.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.

I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Top Five Reasons Lubbock Had An Earthshaking Moment

So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

An Open Letter Of Appreciation To Lubbock Retail Workers

The holidays can be rough on everyone, especially retail workers. I wanted to take a second to thank you guys for everything you do. It's not easy to put up with entitled customers, products on backorder, restocking your shelves over and over during your shift, and doing it all with a smile on your face.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Don’t Miss Out On These Lubbock Thanksgiving Events

If you are looking to do some stuff to get you in the holiday spirit you have come to the right place. These are all the events happening in November you don't want to miss out on. Lubbock November Thanksgiving Events 2022. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Grant a Seniors Wish Through Meals on Wheels’ Annual Secret Santa

As we get closer towards Thanksgiving this month that just means we are only getting closer to Christmas. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels is holding their annual Senior Secret Santa programs for a third year in a row. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels has had over 800 clients turn in a wish list of what they need, or want, just in time for the holiday season.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Actor, Activist and Cancer Survivor Danny Trejo is in Lubbock!

It's obvious from the headline of this article that actor, activist, restauranteur, cancer survivor and certified bad a** Danny Trejo is in Lubbock. I was surprised to see that Danny Trejo was in Lubbock because he should be in Los Angeles, California right now working on a movie or working at his restaurant Trejos Tacos. Trejo was spotted at Montelongo's Restaurant in Lubbock enjoying some of the food with other people and obviously enjoying himself at this local restaurant.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Tesla Reschedules Lubbock Date For January 2023

Well, there was little fanfare, but this show has finally been rescheduled. As you may remember, Tesla was scheduled to make an appearance in the Hub City in September of last year. That show was selling tickets like hotcakes and was well on its way to selling out when the date was called off at the last minute due to vocal problems.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech Needs Your Dog to Participate in Their First Ever Halftime Corgi Race

Texas Tech athletics has officially announced that they will be hosting their first ever corgi race during this year’s basketball season. The race will take place during half time at the Red Raider Basketball game on January 3rd against the Kansas City Jayhawks. Of course, in order to put on a corgi race, they need corgis. So, Texas Tech is asking the people of Lubbock to register their corgis for a chance to compete.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy