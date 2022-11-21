Read full article on original website
Lubbock, Here Are Some Traveling Tips For The Holidays
As we all head out soon to travel for the holidays and spend time with our loved ones, packing and getting ready can be stressful. The Lubbock Airport is reminding you of some very helpful tips to do to help make it fun and easy no matter how you are traveling.
Thank Goodness We Don’t Have THIS Problem In West Texas!
Well, the weather outside is turning frightful, and we could see a slight chance of some light snow for Thanksgiving night, but, even though it does get cold here, we could have bigger issues to deal with. Take our sunshine-ravaged friends to the southeast in Florida, who on top of...
Candlelight Memorial In Lubbock For The Victims Of Club Q
5 people were killed in Colorado Springs Saturday night. In an act of hate, a gunman opened fire inside a club in Colorado Springs this past Saturday night. The club was known as an LGBTQ+ hangout. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured, some critically, before people in the club took the gunman down. Reportedly, this same gunman had threatened to blow the place up before.
25 Small Lubbock Businesses To Throw Your Cash At This Holiday Season
It's important to shop local any time, but the holidays are an even better excuse to grab special gifts from a small Lubbock business. Not only will you be supporting your friends and neighbors by shopping at local stores, but you'll also have the opportunity to give gifts people can't find elsewhere.
To All the Lubbock Ex-Pats Coming Home for the Holidays
So you've escaped the "black hole" that's Lubbock for what I am assuming is either Austin, San Antonio, or someplace in Colorado. You've seen a bigger slice of the world, you've gained some wisdom, and now you think you're going to come home to our little town and teach us something we didn't already know. Honestly, I can't wait to hear it.
Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?
It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
Pedro’s Tamales Opens New Location In Lubbock, More Expansion To Come
What the perfect time for the holidays, a new Pedro's Tamales is now open in the Lubbock area. Back in July, Chad told us about a new location coming to the area and their expansion plans, well one step has now been completed in Southwest Lubbock. This restaurant has a...
Multiple Different Ways to Ruin Your Thanksgiving Feast This Year
Thanksgiving is very close that I can just taste it. No really I went out and bought the best tamales in Lubbock and shared them with my co-workers and they agreed. I will make all of you wait though before revealing that information. Now I have heard horror stories of...
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 19, 2022
Continuing my series of last-minute plans you can make here in Lubbock, I have a great idea for those looking to get ready for Christmas this weekend. This weekend, St. Joseph is hosting a Christmas Gift Fair. They will have up to 20 vendors selling handmade crafts, baked goods, jewelry, clothes, candles, home décor, and more. The even if happening on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., so you have all day to shop.
Lubbock Man Offers Cash For The Best Tumbleweed In Town
Well, this is an interesting way to make an extra couple of bucks... Lubbock entrepreneur, Chuck Colbert, is offering up cash prizes to the top three tumbleweeds in town. All you have to do is find a nice one and then take it over to The Metro Tower to be judged.
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
Top Five Reasons Lubbock Had An Earthshaking Moment
So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.
An Open Letter Of Appreciation To Lubbock Retail Workers
The holidays can be rough on everyone, especially retail workers. I wanted to take a second to thank you guys for everything you do. It's not easy to put up with entitled customers, products on backorder, restocking your shelves over and over during your shift, and doing it all with a smile on your face.
Don’t Miss Out On These Lubbock Thanksgiving Events
If you are looking to do some stuff to get you in the holiday spirit you have come to the right place. These are all the events happening in November you don't want to miss out on. Lubbock November Thanksgiving Events 2022. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Grant a Seniors Wish Through Meals on Wheels’ Annual Secret Santa
As we get closer towards Thanksgiving this month that just means we are only getting closer to Christmas. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels is holding their annual Senior Secret Santa programs for a third year in a row. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels has had over 800 clients turn in a wish list of what they need, or want, just in time for the holiday season.
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
Actor, Activist and Cancer Survivor Danny Trejo is in Lubbock!
It's obvious from the headline of this article that actor, activist, restauranteur, cancer survivor and certified bad a** Danny Trejo is in Lubbock. I was surprised to see that Danny Trejo was in Lubbock because he should be in Los Angeles, California right now working on a movie or working at his restaurant Trejos Tacos. Trejo was spotted at Montelongo's Restaurant in Lubbock enjoying some of the food with other people and obviously enjoying himself at this local restaurant.
Dashcam Footage Reveals Lubbock Driver’s Greatest Traffic Sin
Sometimes I think that Lubbock is probably not unique insofar as bad driving goes. Perhaps it's confirmation bias because I live here and have to deal with it daily, so it seems like Lubbock is full of particularly bad drivers. And then I see dashcam footage like this. WOOF. For...
Tesla Reschedules Lubbock Date For January 2023
Well, there was little fanfare, but this show has finally been rescheduled. As you may remember, Tesla was scheduled to make an appearance in the Hub City in September of last year. That show was selling tickets like hotcakes and was well on its way to selling out when the date was called off at the last minute due to vocal problems.
Texas Tech Needs Your Dog to Participate in Their First Ever Halftime Corgi Race
Texas Tech athletics has officially announced that they will be hosting their first ever corgi race during this year’s basketball season. The race will take place during half time at the Red Raider Basketball game on January 3rd against the Kansas City Jayhawks. Of course, in order to put on a corgi race, they need corgis. So, Texas Tech is asking the people of Lubbock to register their corgis for a chance to compete.
