Texas Tech rallies for wild 51-48 OT victory over Oklahoma
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff made a 35-yard field goal in overtime after a tying kick in the final seconds of regulation, and Texas Tech erased an 18-point deficit in a 51-48 win over Oklahoma on Saturday night. Dillon Gabriel threw for 449 yards and six touchdowns, but the OU quarterback was sidelined briefly in OT after a hard hit from safety Reggie Pearson Jr. on a catch on a throwback play. The Sooners appeared out of sync on offense and had to settle for a 34-yard field goal try from Zach Schmit after Gabriel was sacked. The kick was wide right. After Wolff’s winner, Texas Tech fans stormed the field just as they did after an OT victory over Texas in September.
Cadillac Williams 'thankful' for stint as interim Auburn coach
Cadillac Williams said he was "thankful and honored" to serve as Auburn's interim coach despite his uncertain future.
Braxton, Santana spark Tulsa to 37-30 upset over Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — Braylon Braxton passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns — including two long ones to JuanCarlos Santana — and also ran for a score to help Tulsa upset Houston 37-30 on Saturday night. It was all Houston early, as the Cougars used a 68-yard punt return score by Nathaniel Dell and Clayton Tune’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden to lead 14-3 after one quarter. Tulsa’s Jack Long and Houston’s Kyle Ramsey traded field goals before Braxton hit Keylon Stokes for a 1-yard score to get Tulsa (5-7, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) within 17-13 with 3:58 left before halftime. From there, Tune connected with Dell for a 13-yard touchdown, but Braxton answered with a 37-yard touchdown run and the Golden Hurricane trailed 24-20 at intermission. Braxton and Santana teamed up for a 52-yard touchdown just two minutes into the third quarter to give Tulsa a 27-24 lead. Ramsey’s second field goal tied the game at 27 after three quarters.
Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal as football coach
After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference. Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers’ next coach and will be introduced...
Struggling Broncos, Panthers search for consistent QB play
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it. Russell Wilson has struggled to mesh with the Broncos (3-7) entering Sunday’s game at Carolina […]
AP source: Nebraska closing in on Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule are finalizing a deal to make him the Cornhuskers’ coach. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of a contract are still be worked out. Among those details are how much money the Panthers would owe to Rhule. He was fired five games into his third NFL season.
UCLA Women's Soccer Beats Virginia, Punches Ticket to College Cup
Sofia Cook fired home the game-winner in overtime against the Cavaliers, sending the Bruins to the final four for the first time since 2019.
