HOUSTON (AP) — Braylon Braxton passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns — including two long ones to JuanCarlos Santana — and also ran for a score to help Tulsa upset Houston 37-30 on Saturday night. It was all Houston early, as the Cougars used a 68-yard punt return score by Nathaniel Dell and Clayton Tune’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden to lead 14-3 after one quarter. Tulsa’s Jack Long and Houston’s Kyle Ramsey traded field goals before Braxton hit Keylon Stokes for a 1-yard score to get Tulsa (5-7, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) within 17-13 with 3:58 left before halftime. From there, Tune connected with Dell for a 13-yard touchdown, but Braxton answered with a 37-yard touchdown run and the Golden Hurricane trailed 24-20 at intermission. Braxton and Santana teamed up for a 52-yard touchdown just two minutes into the third quarter to give Tulsa a 27-24 lead. Ramsey’s second field goal tied the game at 27 after three quarters.

TULSA, OK ・ 37 MINUTES AGO