West Siloam Springs, OK

Hunter’s Home hosting holiday candlelight tours

PARK HILL – Oklahoma’s only remaining pre-Civil War plantation home will host five nights of candlelight tours in December. The tours of Hunter’s Home will take place 4-8 p.m. from Tuesday, Dec. 13 through Saturday, Dec. 17. The 177-year-old home will be decorated in a Victorian holiday style. Period Christmas decorations and candlelight will adorn the home’s lavish parlor, sitting room and dining room. Costumed reenactors will share the history of the home.
Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case

LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
Jamil Walker fired by Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — According to multiple sources, Sam Pittman has fired his strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker. The move comes one day after Arkansas lost to Missouri 29-27 with Pittman upset about his team being physically dominated. “They played a very physical game,” Pittman said. “They out-physicaled us tonight...
Hogs offer transfer wide receiver Andrew Armstrong

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is the latest school to offer a scholarship to former Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-6, 189, announced he would enter the transfer portal on Nov. 22 and since then has collected 17 offers. As a sophomore this season, the former Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne standout caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns with a long of 96 yards.
20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company

SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz stirs it up after win over Arkansas

A joyous Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz did his postgame radio show with a cigar and plenty of pride. Drinkwitz, born in Norman, Okla., but raised in the Arkansas community of Alma, was enjoying his team’s 29-27 win over visiting Arkansas in what is dubbed the Battle Line Rivalry.
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck

NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
Bowl eligibility is on the line Friday for Mizzou’s rivalry game against Arkansas

The Mizzou Tiger football team is playing for more than a 180-pound trophy on Friday afternoon in Columbia against Arkansas: they’re also playing for bowl eligibility. Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers are 5-6 this year, with a 2-5 record in the SEC. If Mizzou beats the Razorbacks, they’ll finish the regular season 6-6 and will earn a bowl bid for the third straight year. If they lose, their season is likely over.
