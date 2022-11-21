SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.

