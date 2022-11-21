Read full article on original website
cherokeephoenix.org
Hunter’s Home hosting holiday candlelight tours
PARK HILL – Oklahoma’s only remaining pre-Civil War plantation home will host five nights of candlelight tours in December. The tours of Hunter’s Home will take place 4-8 p.m. from Tuesday, Dec. 13 through Saturday, Dec. 17. The 177-year-old home will be decorated in a Victorian holiday style. Period Christmas decorations and candlelight will adorn the home’s lavish parlor, sitting room and dining room. Costumed reenactors will share the history of the home.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case
LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
Missouri small town known globally for Christmas tradition
NOEL, Mo. — Once a year, a city in McDonald County changes its name for a very special postage stamp. It’s the city of Noel—which becomes “Noel” (no-ell) this time of year for the annual Christmas postmark. The 90-year tradition lives on, as volunteers work in the Post Office lobby from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve […]
KHBS
Fort Smith Northside High School's former program director died this week
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Northside High School program director died this week. Colonel Earl Massey passed away on Wednesday at age 77. He was the program director for the school's junior ROTC program for 17 years. Adriana Burton spent three years in the program. "He held you...
KARK
Jamil Walker fired by Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — According to multiple sources, Sam Pittman has fired his strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker. The move comes one day after Arkansas lost to Missouri 29-27 with Pittman upset about his team being physically dominated. “They played a very physical game,” Pittman said. “They out-physicaled us tonight...
Slusher Situation Turning into PR Nightmare for Arkansas, City of Fayetteville
Online firestorm bubbles up after word leaks out about defensive back's departure
Ice rink coming to Downtown Fort Smith for holiday season
The Community Rescue Mission along with First National Bank of Fort Smith is bringing a synthetic ice-skating rink to Downtown Fort Smith from Nov. 25 to Jan. 2.
KARK
Hogs offer transfer wide receiver Andrew Armstrong
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is the latest school to offer a scholarship to former Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-6, 189, announced he would enter the transfer portal on Nov. 22 and since then has collected 17 offers. As a sophomore this season, the former Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne standout caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns with a long of 96 yards.
fourstateshomepage.com
20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company
SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
Oklahoma’s backwards river is the only one in the state that flows south to north
The muddy waters of the Poteau River run right by the back yard of Dr. Steven Patterson.
Let the Eric Musselman Apology Tour Start Now
As details unfold about postgame incident, it's become clear the Arkansas Razorback coach owes choice words to many people, and not the four letter kind
KTUL
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
'Carnival mafia' murders rock a small Arkansas community | UnNatural State of Crime
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Alfred and Pauline Carpenter spent their golden years traveling to carnivals and serving as vendors on the road, selling treasures on the fairway. In July 2018, they traveled from their home in Wichita, Kansas to attend the Barton County Fair, which was only a...
KHBS
2022-2023 winter weather outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We have a La Nina this year, which is when there are colder-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. You might not think that plays a big role in our weather in Arkansas plays out, but it can. The two winters that appear to pair...
KARK
Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz stirs it up after win over Arkansas
A joyous Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz did his postgame radio show with a cigar and plenty of pride. Drinkwitz, born in Norman, Okla., but raised in the Arkansas community of Alma, was enjoying his team’s 29-27 win over visiting Arkansas in what is dubbed the Battle Line Rivalry.
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck
NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
City of Neosho: “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch” about recent theft
The City of Neosho says, "You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch," to the person(s) involved with stealing Christmas decorations.
KHBS
35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
kwos.com
Bowl eligibility is on the line Friday for Mizzou’s rivalry game against Arkansas
The Mizzou Tiger football team is playing for more than a 180-pound trophy on Friday afternoon in Columbia against Arkansas: they’re also playing for bowl eligibility. Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers are 5-6 this year, with a 2-5 record in the SEC. If Mizzou beats the Razorbacks, they’ll finish the regular season 6-6 and will earn a bowl bid for the third straight year. If they lose, their season is likely over.
