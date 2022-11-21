The frustration seems to continue to mount for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, despite putting up 30 points in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. One of the hardest things to swallow has been newly extended and top wide receiver, Diontae Johnson ‘s production. While he leads the team in targets with 86, he has just 51 receptions for 456 yards and no touchdowns. All are underwhelming numbers as he is coming off a Pro Bowl a year ago. A little less than a month ago, the pass catcher was at the top of an ESPN metric that labeled him as the most open wide receiver in the entire NFL.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO