Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Related
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison on a fraud conviction after an emotional plea to the court
The Chrisleys were convicted in June of running a yearslong scheme to defraud banks and the IRS to live an extravagant lifestyle they couldn't afford.
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s 16-Year-Old Son Grayson Reportedly Suffers Serious Injuries in Car Crash
USA Network A scary situation. Todd and Julie Chrisley's son Grayson Chrisley was involved in a car accident days before his parents' sentencing for their tax evasion scandal. The Nashville Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, November 21, that the Chrisley Knows Best star, 16, “was involved in a car accident last weekend […]
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Accountant Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison As Reality Duo Lose Shows & Await Punishment
Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of USA Network’s hit reality series Chrisley Knows Best, are set to be sentenced tomorrow after being found guilty of a parade of financial crimes. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was earlier today sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of filing two false corporate tax returns on behalf of the Chrisley’s company. He will start his sentence next May after recovering from hip surgery. Todd Chrisley could be sentenced to up to 22 years in prison and his wife Julie Chrisley could be sentenced to around 12 and a half years after being found...
Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl
Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said, arguing the reality television stars should receive lengthy prison sentences.The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. They were found guilty on federal charges in June and are set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in a hearing that begins Monday and is likely to extend into Tuesday.Using a process to calculate a sentencing...
Popculture
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
See Where Todd Chrisley’s Oldest Son Kyle Chrisley Is Today After ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
A long journey. Todd Chrisley and his oldest son, Kyle Chrisley, are no longer estranged, and their relationship has weathered many ups and downs. The Chrisley Knows Best star reconciled with his father in 2019 amid the reality...
Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Accident As His Parents Face Sentencing On Tax Fraud Charges
Grayson Chrisley was taken to a hospital following a car accident on Saturday, November 12. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 16, was driving his white Ford F-15 on I-65 in Nashville, when he rear-ended a red Dodge truck, according to a police report from Nashville Metropolitan Police Department. Police told the outlet that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. and Grayson was taken for medical attention in an ambulance.
Savannah Chrisley has been given custody of brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, following parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing
Following her parents' internment, Savannah Chrisley, 25, has said she has had her younger brother and niece placed into her care.
The Hollywood Gossip
Aaron Carter: Cause of Death Revealed?
On Saturday, Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home. He was just 34 years old. Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life, and fans naturally concluded that these his addictions played some role in his passing. Until today, however,...
Julie and Savannah Chrisley get emotional about family's struggle amid legal drama
Savannah Chrisley believes her mother Julie is handling her current legal issues better than she is.
Todd & Julie Chrisley ‘Nervous’ & ‘Emotional’ Ahead Of Possible 10 To 22-Year Prison Sentences (Exclusive)
It is only a matter of days until Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd & Julie Chrisley face their sentencing on Nov. 21, and “nervous” emotions are plaguing them both, a family member told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Todd and Julie are extremely emotional and nervous right now because they do not know what their fate is going to be,” the insider began. “The entire family is on edge, and they are praying that, since Nanny Faye is suffering from bladder cancer and they have Chloe and Grayson to take care of, their sentence will not be harsh.”
Todd and Julie Chrisley Get a Combined 19-Year Sentence for Fraud Scheme
Todd Chrisley once said that while he could fix ignorance, stupid is forever. Guess it takes one to know one. The reality star of USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on Monday for his role in a bank fraud and tax evasion scam. For her part in the scheme, Julie Chrisley, his wife of 26 years, was handed a seven-year sentence. Both Chrisleys will also serve 16 months’ probation. The pair, who have maintained their innocence, were found guilty in June of an elaborate ploy to defraud multiple banks out of more than...
TMZ.com
Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown's Former Georgia Home Up For Sale
Fans of R&B and soul music could be livin' it up in a pretty monumental home ... if, of course, you can cough up a ton of cash for Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's former pad. The 8,022-square-foot property is out in Alpharetta, GA ... hitting the market last Thursday...
Leslie Jordan Sought Medical Help in Weeks Leading Up to His Death (Report)
Leslie Jordan died on Monday, and now new information has come to light about his health. The comedian was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into a building. At the time, TMZ reported law enforcement suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. Now, sources tell...
Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Expected to Give Up $9 Million Tennessee Mansions amid Fraud Case
In 2019, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were charged with 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy Amid their $36 million fraud case, Todd and Julie Chrisley are also facing the likelihood of losing their Tennessee homes. According to the New York Post, the Chrisley Knows Best couple will have to let go of their two properties in Nashville, worth $9 million combined, to pay the $17.2 million restitution ordered by Judge Eleanor Ross of the U.S. District Court in Atlanta. "They're going to have to give up a...
‘Baby Holly’ missing for 40 years is reunited with family
A woman who vanished in mysterious circumstances after her parents were murdered in Texas more than 40 years ago has been reunited with her biological relatives.Holly Miller, known as “Baby Holly”, was left at a church in Arizona after her parents’ murder in a wooded area outside Houston in 1981 and later adopted.Her biological parents Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr were only identified in 2021 through a genealogy database. Ms Miller was tracked by a specialist cold case unit and discovered to be a mother of five living in Oklahoma in June.This week, she...
bodyslam.net
Joey Janela Slides Into Savannah Chrisley’s DM’s Following Parents Arrest
Apparently, The Chrisley’s don’t know best. But, Joey Janela does!. News broke today that Todd and Julie Chrisley, famously known for their reality TV Show “Chrisley Knows Best” were arrested and will received twelve and seven years jail time each with additional probation. The Chrisley’s were usually on following Monday Night RAW each week for several years before the show got pulled following the news that they were under investigation for tax evasion and bank fraud. The Chrisley’s have multiple children, one being their 25 year old daughter, Savannah. Following the news of the arrest, Joey Janela tweeted out screenshots that he had slid into Savannah’s DM’s to show support, what a nice man, good bless him.. or, god bless him.
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
AOL Corp
Freeburg couple were headed east for Thanksgiving when they died in private plane crash
An employee of a metal-fabrication company in rural Freeburg has confirmed that its owners were the two people who died in a plane crash in North Carolina over the weekend. Joseph Kreher and his wife, Patti, of Freeburg, were headed east for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. The employee of their...
Comments / 6