Apparently, The Chrisley’s don’t know best. But, Joey Janela does!. News broke today that Todd and Julie Chrisley, famously known for their reality TV Show “Chrisley Knows Best” were arrested and will received twelve and seven years jail time each with additional probation. The Chrisley’s were usually on following Monday Night RAW each week for several years before the show got pulled following the news that they were under investigation for tax evasion and bank fraud. The Chrisley’s have multiple children, one being their 25 year old daughter, Savannah. Following the news of the arrest, Joey Janela tweeted out screenshots that he had slid into Savannah’s DM’s to show support, what a nice man, good bless him.. or, god bless him.

2 DAYS AGO