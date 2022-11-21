Read full article on original website
America's White Population Will Become a Minority in the Year 2045, According to Projections
According to projections from the last census, white people in the United States will become a minority by 2045. Although the census report provides a glimpse of the country’s future, it nevertheless underscores the critical role racial minorities play in the nation’s future growth. As for why America’s white population will dwindle, aging and slow growth are possible reasons for the decline.
America's Most Segregated Cities
Segregation is controversial, with many arguing that it's a necessary evil and others asserting that it should no longer exist. America is one of the most segregated countries in the world, and its cities are some of the most segregated places.
What are the safest states in America? Study tells us where New York falls
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tired of violence, crime and COVID taking too many lives? Concerned about road safety and job security? We all are, but where in the United States are those issues the least prevalent?. More than 15,000 Americans died from gun violence this year, and 204,000 lost...
The US is still ranked as the world's most powerful country, but most people think it's unsafe, survey finds
David Reibstein, an academic at the Wharton School who conducted the research, said the lower quality of life had a lot to do with safety concerns.
People moving out of New York are choosing other state over Florida
If you're thinking of moving out of New York, you might not want to make Florida your first choice. After the recent election, I've heard lots of people threatening to move out of the state. While New York isn't perfect, I don't think I've been to any other state that I'd rather live in than the Empire State. It may not be the cheapest state to live in but as the saying goes "you get what you pay for."
New Pittsburgh Courier
America’s four largest cities will be run by Black mayors
With Rep. Karen Bass‘ historic win in Los Angeles, Black mayors will be at the helm of the nation’s four largest cities, CNN reports. Bass is set to be sworn in as Los Angeles mayor on December 12 after winning against her opponent Rick Caruso during the midterm elections.
The Biggest Crops in the U.S.
These days, everyone is likely feeling the pinch of rising food prices. Food is the third biggest expenditure for American households, behind housing and transportation, and rose to 12.4% of household spending in 2021. As of September 2022, grocery store food prices were 13% higher than in September last year, according to the USDA.
The Most Expensive City To Live in Every State
Big cities are the hallmark of American society, each embracing different music, sports teams, and art, culminating in a distinct culture for each metropolis. The way of life these cities offer attract many but can drive others away, as we have seen during COVID-19. Apart from distinct cultures, cities also have distinct economies that can […]
16 rare, historical photos of Native American life that you've probably never seen
Photographer Edward S. Curtis spent 30 years documenting over 80 Native American tribes in the early 1900s.
travelnoire.com
Live Your Best Life! These Are The 25 Best Areas In The United States To Retire
If you’re looking to retire soon or know someone who is, location is super important for overall happiness post-retirement. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2022/2023 list of the best places to retire in the U.S. The list factored in housing affordability, desirability, and healthcare. Emily Brandon,...
WFMZ-TV Online
King Charles had 'terrific' time at state banquet
King Charles had a "terrific" time at the first state banquet of his reign. The 73-year-old monarch - who ascended the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September - hosted South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (22.11.22), and on Wednesday (23.11.22), he was asked about the event.
Watch Earth's Population Hit 8 Billion With Real-Time Tracker
We won't hit 9 billion for another 15 years as global population growth begins to slow amid plummeting birth rates
More Than Sixty-Two Million Hispanics Live In The USA
The Latest Survey reports that The U.S. Hispanic population reached 62.5 million in 2021, up from 50.5 million in 2010. Every Year on Sept 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month Begins. The US Latinos Celebrate & Practice their cultural Norms, Rituals & Recall Hispanic History. It was not unless 1968 that Congress Kicked Off Hispanic Heritage Week which was later extended to a Month in 1988 as Hispanic Heritage Month.
cheddar.com
Americans Moving to Mexico at Record Pace
US News and World Report
U.S. News–Harris Poll: For People of Color, Economic Concerns Get Personal
Concerns over the state of the U.S. economy were top of mind for most Americans following the midterm elections, according to recent survey findings from U.S. News & World Report and The Harris Poll, though the same survey points to varied levels of anxiety among racial and ethnic groups as the country stares down a potential recession.
