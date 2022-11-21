LAPD officers arrest man throwing rocks at their patrol cars

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 21 AM Edition) 02:03

Police on Sunday arrested a man who was allegedly throwing rocks at their patrol vehicles before running onto the 118 Freeway in Pacoima.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to Laurel Canyon Boulevard at around 4 p.m. after receiving reports that a man who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics or suffering from mental illness was walking in the middle of the road.

When officers located the man, dressed only in his underwear, he began to throw rocks at their patrol vehicles, according to an LAPD press release.

The man then reportedly ran onto the 118 Freeway, where he began to climb on top of vehicles in what officers called a "possible attempt to carjack them."

The first vehicle that the man climbed on sped away, causing him to roll over the top and onto the street. When he climbed the second vehicle, he attempted to break the sunroof.

Officers then used less-than lethal tactics to subdue the man and take him into custody.

Before he was officially arrested, the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident.

According to their report, LAPD officers also sustained minor injuries.

The suspect's identity was not released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.