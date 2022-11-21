ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

fallriverreporter.com

One man arrested, another man wanted, in Fall River afternoon shooting

Fall River Police have arrested one man and are searching for another after a shooting that took place in the city earlier this month. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on November 3 at approximately 2:40 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of America Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. Responding units were advised that there was a male on the ground, bleeding from the stomach.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old man with ties to Fall River and Lowell wanted in traffic dispute death

LOWELL – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner have announced that investigators have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on November 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell. Garcia-Rey is alleged to have shot Odogwu Ganobi, 26, of Lowell following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
LOWELL, MA
Turnto10.com

Person hospitalized after home invasion incident in Cranston

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police say a person was hospitalized following a home invasion incident on Smith Street Wednesday night. Police believe three people, two of them were armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. They entered the house and had an altercation with a person...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Man shot and killed in a car in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police say a man was shot and killed in a car on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to Hazael Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday after a report of a car into a fence. Mjr. David Lapatin said the driver -- a young...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man gets 15 years in prison for violent 2021 Johnston home invasion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a violent home invasion in Johnston in 2021. Deven Guernon, 25, received the sentence after previously enter a plea of nolo contendre to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to rob, one count of first degree robbery and two counts of conspiracy.
PAWTUCKET, RI

