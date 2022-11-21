Read full article on original website
Fall River man accused of shooting at car charged
A Fall River man was arrested last week after he reportedly shot at another car while driving down Route 24, according to police.
fallriverreporter.com
One man arrested, another man wanted, in Fall River afternoon shooting
Fall River Police have arrested one man and are searching for another after a shooting that took place in the city earlier this month. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on November 3 at approximately 2:40 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of America Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. Responding units were advised that there was a male on the ground, bleeding from the stomach.
Police: Car found off Pawtucket pier connected to Cranston home invasion
Cranston police believe a car found in the water off a Pawtucket pier may be connected to a targeted home invasion Wednesday night.
Police searching for missing Fall River woman
Police are searching for a missing woman who could be endangered, according to her caretaker.
ABC6.com
After fatal stabbing, Cadillac Lounge reopens under certain conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Cadillac Lounge in Providence will reopen after being closed for several days because of a fatal stabbing over the weekend. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of the lounge early Saturday morning. The Board of Licenses said the strip club can reopen Wednesday night...
Police: Targeted home invasion sends Cranston man to the hospital
Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a home in Cranston for a report of gunshots being fired back and forth in front of the home on Smith Street.
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old man with ties to Fall River and Lowell wanted in traffic dispute death
LOWELL – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner have announced that investigators have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on November 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell. Garcia-Rey is alleged to have shot Odogwu Ganobi, 26, of Lowell following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
Police looking to ID suspect in Theater District assault that led to emergency brain surgery
The suspect boarded a private chartered bus after the incident, police said. Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a serious assault and battery in the Theater District earlier this month. Officers responded to the scene near 279 Tremont St. on Saturday,...
Two teens in trouble after allegedly stealing car, causing multiple accidents in Brockton
Two teens are in trouble after multiple crashes in Brockton. Police first noticed a stolen vehicle on Clarence Street. When police tried to stop the car, the driver took off, crashing into two other vehicles. The driver drove away from the crash site. Later, police spotted the car again, and...
Turnto10.com
Person hospitalized after home invasion incident in Cranston
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police say a person was hospitalized following a home invasion incident on Smith Street Wednesday night. Police believe three people, two of them were armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. They entered the house and had an altercation with a person...
Police located the body of a missing person at Bare Cove Park in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police launch an investigation after they located the body of a missing person inside Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday. There is no sign of foul play or suspected danger to the public, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
ABC6.com
Shooting in Providence Wednesday night being investigated as a homicide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are currently on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night. Providence police responded to Hazael street around 6:30 pm for reports of a shooting. Maj. David Lapatin confirmed one person is dead. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Fall River School Staffer Fired, Not Arrested, for ‘Inappropriate’ Messages
FALL RIVER — An employee of a Fall River charter school has been fired — but is not currently under arrest — after school officials said he engaged in inappropriate communications with someone believed to be a student. Atlantis Charter School Executive Director Robert Beatty wrote in...
1 dead in fiery Westport crash
Police are investigating after a crash in Westport killed one person on Thursday.
Turnto10.com
Police: Man shot and killed in a car in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police say a man was shot and killed in a car on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to Hazael Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday after a report of a car into a fence. Mjr. David Lapatin said the driver -- a young...
Police investigating car found in water off Pawtucket pier
Police are investigating after a car was found in the water off Festival Pier in Pawtucket.
fallriverreporter.com
Family concerned after Fall River woman that wouldn’t leave city alone has gone missing
Family have become very concerned after a Fall River woman that wouldn’t leave the city alone has gone missing. According to family member Rich Bardan, Cheryl Kemp, who is special needs, went missing Wednesday afternoon. Rich stated that she would not venture outside of Fall River unless she was...
Pawtucket officer hit, dragged by car during altercation
A Pawtucket police officer was injured and gunshots were fired during an incident Tuesday night that resulted in several arrests.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket man gets 15 years in prison for violent 2021 Johnston home invasion
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a violent home invasion in Johnston in 2021. Deven Guernon, 25, received the sentence after previously enter a plea of nolo contendre to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to rob, one count of first degree robbery and two counts of conspiracy.
Man charged with threatening to bomb Coventry Town Hall
Police arrested Gilbert Dion, 81, and charged him with threatening to place a bomb in a public building.
