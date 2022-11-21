Fall River Police have arrested one man and are searching for another after a shooting that took place in the city earlier this month. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on November 3 at approximately 2:40 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of America Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. Responding units were advised that there was a male on the ground, bleeding from the stomach.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO