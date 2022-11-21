Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin DOJ Settles Phony Debt Service Case
Wisconsin’s attorney general is announcing a six-figure settlement in a phony debt service case. Attorney General Josh Kaul yesterday said American Tax Solutions will pay the state 328 thousand dollars. Kaul sued the company accusing it of sending letters and postcards that scared people into calling for what they...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
wpr.org
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's $3.5M cranberry research station
Wisconsin has led the nation in cranberry production and even supplies more than half of the berries around the world. Federal, state and private research money is now working on ways to make the berries even better.
wpr.org
Wisconsin opioid deaths hit another record high in 2021
Wisconsin's opioid overdose deaths rose again last year, eclipsing a previous record from 2020. There were 1,427 opioid-related deaths in the state in 2021, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed, a 16 percent increase over 2020 and a 70 percent increase over the number of deaths in 2018.
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
Wisconsin drug bust has ties to Mexican cartels: police
Three people arrested in Wisconsin this week on drug charges allegedly tied to Mexican drug cartels, which have several outlets controlling various routes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state
MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
wpr.org
Wisconsin pharmacies contend with amoxicillin shortage as respiratory illnesses surge
Children and parents aren't the only ones feeling the strain of this year's respiratory virus season. Manufacturers of the antibiotic amoxicillin are also struggling to keep up. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration added amoxicillin to its list of nationwide drug shortages on Oct. 28. That shortage hasn't let up,...
seehafernews.com
Low Vaccine Rate in Wisconsin
Wisconsin health officials are concerned about low vaccination rates in our state as we head into the holidays. Tom Haupt, Influenza Surveillance Coordinator with the Department of Health Services, says the influenza vaccination rate right now is about 23%, and DHS was hoping for significantly higher numbers. In addition, only 15% percent of the eligible population has received an updated bivalent COVID-19 booster.
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Didion Milling environment enforcement action filed by Wisconsin
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Monday, Nov. 21 that his office has filed a civil environmental enforcement action against Didion Milling, Inc., and Didion Ethanol, LLC. This, for alleged violations of its air pollution control permits at corn milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County.
WEAU-TV 13
Telemarketer reaches settlement with Wisconsin DOJ over banned calls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Jersey company that markets extended vehicle service plans agreed not to make any more prohibited calls to Wisconsin and to take steps to prevent its third-party partners from doing the same, state law enforcement officials announce. The company, N.C.W.C. Inc., was accused of making...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
cwbradio.com
Preliminary Harvest Numbers for Wisconsin's Gun Deer Season
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 – Dec. 7), the statewide antlerless-only four-day season (Dec. 8-11) and antlerless holiday hunts in select farmland zone counties later in December.
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For OWI, 11 Month Old Passenger In Car With Her
Drinking and driving never mix and the results can be catastrophic. It's also against the law. The Wisconsin State Patrol apprehended a 36-year old suspect on Saturday night for OWI charges; in addition to the alcohol-related charges, the woman had a child-passenger in the vehicle at the time. According to...
Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state
The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WSAW
2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes going on sale
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced today that the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes will go on sale Nov. 25. In this season of giving, an annual admission sticker or trail pass makes for the perfect present, unwrapping opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy Wisconsin’s big backyard every day of the year.
Comments / 0