ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin DOJ Settles Phony Debt Service Case

Wisconsin’s attorney general is announcing a six-figure settlement in a phony debt service case. Attorney General Josh Kaul yesterday said American Tax Solutions will pay the state 328 thousand dollars. Kaul sued the company accusing it of sending letters and postcards that scared people into calling for what they...
WISCONSIN STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's $3.5M cranberry research station

Wisconsin has led the nation in cranberry production and even supplies more than half of the berries around the world. Federal, state and private research money is now working on ways to make the berries even better.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin opioid deaths hit another record high in 2021

Wisconsin's opioid overdose deaths rose again last year, eclipsing a previous record from 2020. There were 1,427 opioid-related deaths in the state in 2021, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed, a 16 percent increase over 2020 and a 70 percent increase over the number of deaths in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state

MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Low Vaccine Rate in Wisconsin

Wisconsin health officials are concerned about low vaccination rates in our state as we head into the holidays. Tom Haupt, Influenza Surveillance Coordinator with the Department of Health Services, says the influenza vaccination rate right now is about 23%, and DHS was hoping for significantly higher numbers. In addition, only 15% percent of the eligible population has received an updated bivalent COVID-19 booster.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Didion Milling environment enforcement action filed by Wisconsin

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Monday, Nov. 21 that his office has filed a civil environmental enforcement action against Didion Milling, Inc., and Didion Ethanol, LLC. This, for alleged violations of its air pollution control permits at corn milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Telemarketer reaches settlement with Wisconsin DOJ over banned calls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Jersey company that markets extended vehicle service plans agreed not to make any more prohibited calls to Wisconsin and to take steps to prevent its third-party partners from doing the same, state law enforcement officials announce. The company, N.C.W.C. Inc., was accused of making...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Preliminary Harvest Numbers for Wisconsin's Gun Deer Season

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 – Dec. 7), the statewide antlerless-only four-day season (Dec. 8-11) and antlerless holiday hunts in select farmland zone counties later in December.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state

The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
WAUSAU, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution

At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff.  While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes going on sale

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced today that the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes will go on sale Nov. 25. In this season of giving, an annual admission sticker or trail pass makes for the perfect present, unwrapping opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy Wisconsin’s big backyard every day of the year.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy