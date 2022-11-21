Read full article on original website
Albert Pyun, a genre filmmaker whose sweeping body of work includes cult favorites such as “Cyborg,” “The Sword and the Sorcerer,” “Nemesis” and the 1989 “Captain America,” died Saturday in Las Vegas, Nev. He was 69 years old. Pyun had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia a few years ago. In the past months, his wife and producer, Cynthia Curnan, had been sharing periodic updates on his condition. More recently, she implored fans to share personal messages with the director after his health began to decline. Curnan confirmed Pyun’s death through Facebook, writing “I sat with him for his last breath that...
“The queen passed,” says Johnel. “And now Good King Charles makes his servants carry a personal toilet seat for him when he travels.” “Really?” says Rooster Croft, holding his cup out for more coffee. ...
Retro-leaning techno acts such as Bicep have prepped the ground propitiously for this fourth Leftfield outing in three decades. It sounds of a piece with its predecessors and yet of the moment: a fresh iteration of an evergreen set of electronic precepts overlaid with a warm filter. Neil Barnes has endured divorce and cancer and retrained as a psychotherapist. Although the “we” of the title is probably intended as embracing and inclusive, it’s worth noting that Leftfield is Barnes and current associate Adam Wren. Paul Daley opted out of their 2010 comeback LP.
Not to make you feel old, but there are several iconic songs that are turning 10 in 2022. On the list is Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe." Also, Fun's "We Are Young." Other songs turning 10 are Nicki Minaj's "Starships," Macklemore's "Thrift Shop," Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Getting Back Together," and Psy's "Gangnam Style."
