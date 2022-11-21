Read full article on original website
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
Who in Wichita Falls Won the Free Thanksgiving from United?
With Thanksgiving this week we wanted to share our winners for our big United Supermarkets giveaway. So last week, we started a contest thanks to our good friends at the United Family. They reached out to us and said they wanted to give away a $1,000 in gift cards to families in Texoma. We thought this was an amazing gesture and we wanted to give these to some deserving families in the area.
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
One Texas Resident Learns What Happens When You Challenge Mother Nature
We've all had those days right? Things are going pretty good, nothing to worry about. You look out in the distance and spot clouds coming towards you. You think to yourself, "No worry! There isn't a chance for rain today at all. I should be fine." Heck, you didn't even pack an umbrella.
KWTX
Rusty Garrett thanks Central Texans for making Food For Families 2022 the most successful ever
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett, sidelined from participating in person for this year’s Food For Families food drive as he battles esophageal cancer, is thanking the thousands of Central Texans who made it the most successful day its 33-year history. Food For Families gathered 3.87 million...
Two Texas Cities are Among the Worst for Breakfast Lovers
I feel sorry for the people in these Texas cities. I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t fall into the category of a “breakfast lover.” I’m sure there’s someone out there who doesn’t care for breakfast foods, but I haven’t met them. Even...
Your Guide to Black Friday Freebies in Wichita Falls
How about some compensation for your pain and suffering?. I’ve never participated in the craziness of Black Friday. I would much rather pay full price than have to arm myself with pepper spray and a taser to get a great deal on a flat-screen TV. Just the thought of having to fight through those crowds makes me cringe.
Unboxing the UTZ Holiday Collection [VIDEO]
I have a problem in my life. I can't stop buying these damn boxes. I literally have a cabinet in my house that is just UTZ chips. Over the past several years, I have slowly seen UTZ invading Texas and this has put a big smile on my face. UTZ is THE chip company in my home state of Maryland. UTZ is made in Pennsylvania, but they show Maryland some love with their crab chips. Honestly, my favorite thing they do is their Christmas collection.
Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal
Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
What Wichita Falls Restaurants Are Open for Thanksgiving in 2022?
Tomorrow is turkey day and some folks need a place to eat. Here is where you can enjoy a good meal in town. I'll be heading down to Arlington for the Cowboys game tomorrow and will be driving back to Wichita Falls after that is done. Hopefully, one of these places is not too busy when I get back into town tomorrow. However, I know they will be. By the time I get back, everyone is sick of being cooped up in the house all day and wants something other than turkey.
Made in Texas: Viewers name the top Texas brands, businesses they love
It's no secret Texans carry a lot of pride for the Lone Star State. That pride has even transformed into loyalty for a few Texas businesses.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Texas
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Texas. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, or creamy milkshakes, you may be excited to learn that Chick-fil-A just opened their newest Texas restaurant location in the Flour Bluff area of Corpus Christi on November 17, 2022.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
This Is the Most Popular Thanksgiving Recipe In Texas This Year
Yorktest determined the most popular Thanksgiving recipes in each state.
KWTX
Food For Families food drive inspires Central Texans, young and old, to give and volunteer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Food For Families 2022 is already a record-breaking year with numbers still being tallied and days later we’re beginning to learn even more stories about the people behind the effort which made it such a big success. Merri Zilka, 73, a longtime resident of Speegleville...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
proclaimerscv.com
Man Savagely Kills a Woman in Texas, Cutting Off Her Toes, Fingers, and Both Ears
A 26-year-old man was accused of killing a woman in Texas by cutting off her toes, fingers, and both ears as part of a satanic ritual. Ethan Myers, a 26-year-old man in Texas, performed a Satanic ritual on Sarah Hopson, a 36-year-old woman. He allegedly cut off her toes, fingers, and ears. According to a published report, authorities found the woman’s body in the victim’s house.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Teacher Invents New Classroom Locks
A terrifying school lockdown experience three years ago inspired a Texas teacher to dedicate herself to making schools and other buildings safer. Crystal Salcido, an English teacher in El Paso, first came up with the idea for a new type of door lock in 2017. However, after an upsetting lockdown experience at her school in 2019, she decided to quit teaching to devote herself full-time to her invention.
Twin infants rescued from Russia and united with Texas parents
HOUSTON — Two babies born in September and sent to a Russian state-run orphanage are on their way to Texas with their new parents thanks to a dramatic rescue, according to Project DYNAMO. The Texas couple conceived the twins via a surrogate who lived in eastern Ukraine. The woman...
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.
