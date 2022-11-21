ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Gross! 1 Dish I Hate on our Minnesota Thanksgiving Table, But Mom Loves it.

Just about every family has that one dish during the holidays that is a tradition. For Thanksgiving we have one that has been a tradition I am quite certain, since before I was even born. Probably even before my older brothers were born. My grandma, on my mom's side of the family, always made it every year. Later on in life, my mom continued to carry on the tradition and still makes it each year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Salon

Roasting a turkey is the worst part of Thanksgiving — so do this instead

Let's be real here: Roasting a turkey is factually the worst part of preparing a Thanksgiving meal, especially if you are cooking for a crowd. Once I hit adulthood and absorbed the bulk of holiday cooking responsibilities — a natural byproduct of working in food, I think — every November, I found myself increasingly resentful of what was essentially a stupid 16-pound winged ice cube sitting in my freezer waiting to be thawed.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals Her Least Favorite Thanksgiving Dish

Tomorrow, millions of Americans will flock to their respective tables with their favorite Thanksgiving foods on their plate. There are plenty of controversial food opinions when it comes to Thanksgiving, but Erin Andrews has a legitimate take. She revealed her favorite and least favorite foods to eat on the holiday and the list isn't too much of a hot take.
CBS Detroit

Michigan families to get extra assistance ahead of Thanksgiving

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. According to Whitmer, the additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households keep more of their hard-earned money."This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season," said Gov. Whitmer. "I will continue to work with anyone at the federal and state level to...
MICHIGAN STATE
AL.com

Try these Thanksgiving side dish recipes folks will love as much as the turkey

OK, recall that we started last week in this space talking about Thanksgiving, more specifically about side dishes. We will continue our admitted one-sided conversation about sides this week with a handful of my favorite recipes. And, as a bonus, I’ll throw in an extra recipe for a favorite pre-meal appetizer that will help whet your appetite for the main course.
ConsumerAffairs

What’s cheaper – eating Thanksgiving dinner out or cooking? ConsumerAffairs does the math.

If you’re going grocery shopping this weekend, better bring along the piggy bank and prepare to go head-to-head with consumers who want green beans and mac and cheese. While discount grocers like Aldi and Lidl have tried to create deals and packages to help Americans save money on their Thanksgiving dinner essentials, not everyone shops at those stores. And those who don’t better brace themselves because, as Foodmarket.com reports, they’ll be facing double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and canned pumpkin.
KENTUCKY STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

12 recipes to add to your Thanksgiving Day feast

This week's recipe roundup is all about Thanksgiving, of course. Whether you're planning your menu from scratch or looking for an interesting side dish, these recipes have you covered. Seriously Simple: Roast turkey in pieces reduces cooking time on Turkey Day. If you have your butcher cut up the bird...
Travel Maven

This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
SISTER BAY, WI
MassLive.com

Thanksgiving foods, ranked best to worst (2022 edition)

Thanksgiving is so magical and wonderful that it has somehow brainwashed the world into thinking cranberry sauce is a good idea. Why yes, I do get into food arguments at Thanksgiving dinner. How could you tell?. Thanksgiving foods, ranked best to worst. Once again, I am taking up the challenge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy