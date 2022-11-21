Ultra Beasts, Legendary Pokémon, and one final set of challenges await players in Pokémon Go during the Astral Eclipse event. As the Season of Light comes to a close with this final event from Nov. 23 to 28, players will be able to obtain Solgaleo and Lunala for the first time by completing a set of season-long Special Research. You can only pick one, but that shouldn’t matter to fans who play the game consistently.

