Tuscaloosa, AL

WTAP

Morgantown could possibly host the Olympic Diving Trials

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown could potentially host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials. The Olympic Diving Trials are the highest level of diving competition before the actual Olympics. Morgantown could possibly host the Olympic Diving Trials as they are one of two finalists. The application was put together by a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Alden Neal

Alden Neal Smith, 77, of Pennsboro, WV, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Willows Nursing Home, Parkersburg, WV. Neal was born on November 1, 1945, on his Great Grandfather William B. Morris’ farm, on Cokeley Ridge Road, near Cantwell, Ritchie County, on a beautiful warm evening. He was the son of Willis Wade and Opal K. Morris Smith. Neal will be laid to rest in the Morris Cemetery, which is only about 600 feet from where he was born.
PENNSBORO, WV
WTAP

ODOT brings back their annual ‘Paint the Plow’ campaign

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Department of Transportation has brought back their annual ‘Paint the Plow’ campaign. 15 different plows were submitted by schools ranging from elementary to high schools. Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse, says it’s a good way for students to show their talents. “The...
OHIO COUNTY, WV

