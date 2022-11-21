"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" only just went public, and it's already shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of 2022. It was anyone's guess how the sequel to "Call of Duty: Warzone" would perform out of the gate. While Activision offered a bizarre reason for "Call of Duty: Vanguard's" flop in 2021, it seemed to many that it was simply a case of momentum finally slowing down for the annual shooter series. However, 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" proved that there was still a massive audience waiting to dive into the new installments, crossing over $1 billion in sales in its first 10 days and setting a new sales record for the franchise (via Forbes).

