NME
Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’
A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
Forget other players, Warzone 2 DMZ fans are getting wrecked by "Terminator" NPCs
Players can't decide if the Warzone 2 DMZ AI needs nerfing
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player outplays bounty hunter by driving into the ocean
A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player escaped a bounty hunter by driving a truck underwater and surviving long enough to return to land. Infinity Ward reintroduced swimming mechanics to Call of Duty in the recently released Modern Warfare 2. Ahead of the title’s launch, the developer assured players the feature would appear in Warzone 2.0, as well.
Does Warzone 2 Have Bunkers or Vaults?
Here's a breakdown of if Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has bunkers or vaults.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet beat God of War and FIFA 23 to become the UK's biggest physical release of 2022
Scarlet and Violet is also now the second-biggest Pokemon launch of all time
dotesports.com
How to get the Modern Warfare 2 season 1 Combat Pack for free on PlayStation
The free Call of Duty content for PlayStation players is continuing to roll in, this time in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. In spite of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision, the CoD publisher’s existing contract with PlayStation means that PS5 and PS4 players will continue to get exclusive CoD content for the time being.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players warn of crashing and freezing bugs in airport area
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players warn others of the crashing and freezing errors that plague the game’s airport area. Warzone 2.0 hit the ground running last week, allowing Call of Duty players to drop into a brand-new map. The release brought with it a host of previously unseen content offerings, including the increasingly popular DMZ mode.
dotesports.com
Best sniping loadout and class setup in Warzone 2
Battle royale games and snipers go hand-in-hand, and sniping in Warzone 2 is not any different. That said, optimizing your battle royale gameplay with the best sniper loadout will oftentimes make the difference between winning and losing. You’re going to want to keep your distance and pick enemies off from...
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Glitch Causes Frustration as Players Turn Invisible
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have become frustrated at a glitch that turns some enemies completely invisible. As reported by PCGamesN, several players including YouTube user SuperEvan are sharing gameplay on Twitter (below) that shows them being shot and killed in Warzone 2, seemingly from nowhere, before the opponent's Kill Cam shows them standing in what should be plain sight.
Destiny 2 players blitz Eliksni Quarter community event in just one day thanks to crazy glitch
Destiny 2's latest community event has been smashed in just one day thanks to an extremely powerful glitch that players took advantage of.
Warzone 2.0 Hit An Incredible Milestone In Its First Week
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" only just went public, and it's already shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of 2022. It was anyone's guess how the sequel to "Call of Duty: Warzone" would perform out of the gate. While Activision offered a bizarre reason for "Call of Duty: Vanguard's" flop in 2021, it seemed to many that it was simply a case of momentum finally slowing down for the annual shooter series. However, 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" proved that there was still a massive audience waiting to dive into the new installments, crossing over $1 billion in sales in its first 10 days and setting a new sales record for the franchise (via Forbes).
progameguides.com
How to get the ‘Amethyst Dash’ P890 blueprint in Warzone 2 DMZ
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ, players can complete Faction Missions to earn special rewards. The completion reward for the final Tier 1 Black Mous Faction Mission is the Amethyst Dash weapon blueprint for the P890 Handgun. Here's how you can easily get this blueprint in DMZ. How to...
'Support A Team' Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Explained
The Support A Team promotion is live in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II just in time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group stage. For those wondering what this is, how it works and what rewards are up for grabs, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Support A Team promotion in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
When will the next PlayStation be released? Next-gen PS6 release date details
Listen gamers, you’ll play your current generation Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles for the time being, and you’ll enjoy it too, as there’s not much chance of the gaming community getting a new high-end console anytime soon. So far, all we know is there’s a wait ahead of us, and it’s going to be a while.
dotesports.com
How to catch Solgaleo in Pokémon Go
With the start of the Season of Light in Pokémon Go in September, Niantic began to release a Special Research themed around Cosmog, the Nebula Pokémon. Each new event added more steps to the challenge, and each month allowed players to obtain a new stage of the Pokémon’s evolution line.
dotesports.com
How to do ropz’s overpowered silent drop on CS:GO’s Mirage
FaZe Clan star ropz, one of the best CS:GO players in the world, has mastered how to drop silently when playing as a terrorist near the A Ramp on Mirage. Usually, the terrorist holding a CT push on A Ramp waits up there and only drops with the usage of a Flashbang, but ropz has learned how to drop without making any noise. The Estonian used this play with great success against OG at the BLAST Premier Fall Final and was rewarded with a free kill against Maciej “F1KU” Miklas, who had no clue ropz had dropped from the high ground near A Ramp.
Everything you need to know to use the nuke in COD: Warzone 2
Call of Duty's nuke has been unleashed in Warzone 2, and this is how you can get it for yourself
