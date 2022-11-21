Read full article on original website
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point In Week 11
The Tennessee Titans won their seventh game in eight weeks this past Thursday, defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17. Needing a placekicker to fill in for injured starter Randy Bullock, the Titans signed veteran Josh Lambo last week to perform kicking duties against Green Bay. Today, ...
FOX Sports
Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O'Connell
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back...
FOX Sports
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
Jets Announce New Starting Quarterback After Benching Zach Wilson
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will ride the pine Sunday against the Chicago Bears, and we now know who will start in his stead. Head coach Robert Salah confirmed Wednesday that Mike White will draw the start at QB, with veteran Joe Flacco backing him up. Reaching a new low, the ...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Cardinals fire O-line coach, run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before 49ers game
The Arizona Cardinals have yet another controversy to deal with this year. This involves a coach. The team fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman. The decision came after...
FOX Sports
UCLA looks to bounce back in season finale at Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — UCLA's dreams of a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl berth ended when a late-game comeback attempt fell short a week ago against Southern California. Now the Bruins (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12, No. 18 CFP) have to quickly regroup with a short week of preparation before finishing the regular season on Friday with a trip to California (4-7, 2-6).
FOX Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73%) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
KSNT News
Kansas City Chiefs filled with thanks this Thanksgiving
Kansas City Chiefs, including Patrick Mahomes, Nick Bolton, and Trey Smith share what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.
INTERVIEW: Tim Allen talks Lions, starting career at WXYZ Channel 7
Tim Allen is celebrating Thanksgiving in Detroit with family — and Jared Goff. The 'Santa Clauses' star began his career at WXYZ Channel 7, and talked with Brad Galli at Ford Field
FOX Sports
Tshiebwe leads No. 15 Kentucky against North Florida after 20-point game
North Florida Ospreys (1-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 20 points in Kentucky's 88-72 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Kentucky finished 26-8 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 79.4...
FOX Sports
NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Giants-Cowboys
A great Week 11 is behind us. The Cowboys came off a loss with a real chip on their shoulder by hanging 40 points on the Vikings. A walk-off punt return kept the Patriots' 14-game win streak against the Jets alive, and a Chargers team that thought they would finally be at near full strength at wide receiver again saw Mike Williams re-injure his right ankle on his first catch of the game on Sunday.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 top plays: Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, Patriots-Vikings
Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday with three highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchups, including the Detroit Lions playing host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to kick things off. Later, it's an NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, followed by...
Falcons BREAKING: TE Kyle Pitts Placed on IR with Torn MCL
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is set to miss at least the next four weeks with a knee injury.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 13: 3 reasons to bet on Michigan against Ohio State
It's rivalry week! And the highlight of a delicious post-Thanksgiving slate of College Football is No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State in the 118th edition of "The Game" at noon ET Saturday on FOX and the FOX Sports App. It marks one of the biggest editions of the...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs rise to the top; Cowboys, Commanders move up
This feels almost like a reset. The NFL's two longest winning streaks have finally ended. It was Philly's turn last week, and Week 11 brought an end to the Vikings' winning ways — and in shocking fashion. With no more gaudy win streaks to consider, it feels a bit...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Falcons-Commanders, pick
The Atlanta Falcons will head to the nation's capital to go head-to-head with the Washington Commanders in a Week 12 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off Week 11 wins. The Falcons are fresh off a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears, while the Commanders defeated the Houston Texans, 23-10.
FOX Sports
Red Sox acquire INF/OF Hoy Park in trade with Pirates
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox acquired infielder/outfielder Hoy Park in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The Red Sox sent minor league left-hander Inmer Lobo to Pittsburgh for Park, who was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Pirates claimed first baseman Lewin Díaz off waivers from Miami.
FOX Sports
No. 11 Penn State looking to finish strong against Spartans
Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6–2 Big Ten, No. 11 CFP), Saturday, 4 p.m. EST (FS1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Penn State by 18½. Series record: Michigan State leads 18-17-1. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. The Nittany Lions have looked like a...
Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 12
The Tennessee Titans had arguably their most impressive win of the 2022 campaign in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers, as both their offense and defense showed up in big ways. With their seventh win of the season, and with it coming at Lambeau Field in dominant fashion, one...
