ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point In Week 11

The Tennessee Titans won their seventh game in eight weeks this past Thursday, defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17.  Needing a placekicker to fill in for injured starter Randy Bullock, the Titans signed veteran Josh Lambo last week to perform kicking duties against Green Bay.  Today, ...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O'Connell

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
FOX Sports

UCLA looks to bounce back in season finale at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — UCLA's dreams of a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl berth ended when a late-game comeback attempt fell short a week ago against Southern California. Now the Bruins (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12, No. 18 CFP) have to quickly regroup with a short week of preparation before finishing the regular season on Friday with a trip to California (4-7, 2-6).
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Tshiebwe leads No. 15 Kentucky against North Florida after 20-point game

North Florida Ospreys (1-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 20 points in Kentucky's 88-72 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Kentucky finished 26-8 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 79.4...
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX Sports

NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Giants-Cowboys

A great Week 11 is behind us. The Cowboys came off a loss with a real chip on their shoulder by hanging 40 points on the Vikings. A walk-off punt return kept the Patriots' 14-game win streak against the Jets alive, and a Chargers team that thought they would finally be at near full strength at wide receiver again saw Mike Williams re-injure his right ankle on his first catch of the game on Sunday.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 top plays: Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, Patriots-Vikings

Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday with three highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchups, including the Detroit Lions playing host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to kick things off. Later, it's an NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, followed by...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Falcons-Commanders, pick

The Atlanta Falcons will head to the nation's capital to go head-to-head with the Washington Commanders in a Week 12 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off Week 11 wins. The Falcons are fresh off a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears, while the Commanders defeated the Houston Texans, 23-10.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Red Sox acquire INF/OF Hoy Park in trade with Pirates

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox acquired infielder/outfielder Hoy Park in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The Red Sox sent minor league left-hander Inmer Lobo to Pittsburgh for Park, who was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Pirates claimed first baseman Lewin Díaz off waivers from Miami.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

No. 11 Penn State looking to finish strong against Spartans

Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6–2 Big Ten, No. 11 CFP), Saturday, 4 p.m. EST (FS1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Penn State by 18½. Series record: Michigan State leads 18-17-1. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. The Nittany Lions have looked like a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy