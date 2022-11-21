Read full article on original website
How to get a nuke in Warzone 2
Nothing is more exciting for Call of Duty players than activating a Tactical Nuke after a well-fought match. The sounds of the alarm let the whole lobby know that a player has pulled off one of the hardest feats in the game—and in Modern Warfare 2, it’s an even bigger achievement than ever before.
Best RPK loadout in Warzone 2
Warzone 2 has over 50 guns to choose from for players to add to their loadouts, but the RPK is one of its strongest and most interesting options in the game’s early days, especially with the best attachments selected. One of the coolest things about recent CoD titles has...
Overwatch 2 Twitch drops: How to get weapon charms and souvenirs
In continuing with the tradition started by the first Overwatch, Overwatch 2 allows players to earn free rewards via Twitch drops. Generally, these items are in-game cosmetics that are rewarded for watching a certain amount of hours of gameplay, either of the Overwatch League or of any streamer who has the Overwatch category selected. Past rewards have included skins, sprays, and more.
Buy Station loses 2 items, Spotter Scope ‘hack’ stomped out in Warzone 2 update
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 both received minor updates on Tuesday, Nov. 22—one week after the latter launched. It includes everything from basic UI improvements to a bucket load of Call of Duty bug fixes (some of which revolve around audio issues), a solution to a game-breaking issue, and a slight rework to the Buy Station in Warzone 2 playlists.
How to counter Sombra in OW2
Sombra is one of the Overwatch franchise’s most enduring characters. She made a splash when she launched after an extended ARG in 2016 and she’s still turning the tide of battle with her support-adjacent damage abilities and stealthy demeanor. Even in the face of Overwatch 2‘s powerful new heroes, the famed hacker can easily hold her own and can be an important part of a strong team composition.
Best SA-B 50 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sniper and marksman rifles. If you are a long-range combat enthusiast, then these precision weapons are the way to go. Players won’t have all of these guns from the start and must level up quickly to unlock them. The SA-B 50 is one of the best marksman rifles in the game, and this weapon unlocks when you progress with the SP-R 208 to level 13.
Best smoke spots on Mirage in CS:GO
With Dust II being out of the map pool, Mirage is the new Counter-Strike king in town. Also known as “Dust II 2.0” or “the new dust” due to it being played all the time in competitive, Mirage is a map we all know and love.
What is skill-based matchmaking in Apex Legends?
Developing a multiplayer game, especially a competitive multiplayer game, is an incredibly complex and complicated endeavor. It’s one thing to want players to be able to compete against others who are of a similar skill level on paper, but it’s another thing entirely to actually create a game that does so. Even so, many modern multiplayer titles strive for an equal balance of competition and fun to ensure that matches feel fair to players.
FPS streamers pile on the payload: Timmy and Summit1g face off in $25K Overwatch 2 showdown
After Overwatch 2 fans are finished celebrating Thanksgiving this year, they’ll be able to relax and nurse their food babies the next day while they watch two FPS Twitch streamers and their teams face off in a fierce battle in a new tournament with a $25,000 prize on Nov. 25.
BLAST World Final to be shaken up by major CS:GO gameplay changes
An exciting new era of CS:GO competition is set to officially begin on Dec. 14 when the BLAST World Final in Abu Dhabi hosts the first tournament to feature the massive new changes introduced to the game in the Nov. 18 update. The Nov. 18 update is one of the...
