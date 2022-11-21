In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sniper and marksman rifles. If you are a long-range combat enthusiast, then these precision weapons are the way to go. Players won’t have all of these guns from the start and must level up quickly to unlock them. The SA-B 50 is one of the best marksman rifles in the game, and this weapon unlocks when you progress with the SP-R 208 to level 13.

2 DAYS AGO