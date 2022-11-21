Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
FOX Sports
Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal as football coach
After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference. Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers' next coach and will be introduced...
FOX Sports
Colts try to turn tables on Steelers dominance in series
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday knows the score. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career. And if Indy hopes to change anything in this lopsided series,...
FOX Sports
Texans, Dolphins on diverging paths since 9-turnover fiasco
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The last time the Dolphins and Texans met, Miami edged Houston in a turnover-riddled game indicative of the chaotic seasons both teams were having. For months, Miami and Houston were linked because of the Dolphins' interest in replacing Tua Tagovailoa with controversial quarterback Deshaun...
FOX Sports
Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams, Max Duggan shine bright
USC quarterback Caleb Williams faked the handoff, kept the ball himself and scampered into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run. The Trojans sophomore signal-caller leaped into the air and let out a scream to the USC faithful before running over to his team's sideline and striking the Heisman pose.
FOX Sports
Lane Kiffin reportedly agrees to new deal to stay at Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin, who had been connected to the head coaching vacancy at Auburn, will remain at Ole Miss, FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Saturday. Kiffin, 47, said he met with his players and coaching staff before the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State on Thursday, telling them he would be staying, and that it would be announced soon, Feldman reported.
College football Power Rankings after Week 13
Four losses in the top 10 highlight the final week of the regular season in this week's Power Rankings.
FOX Sports
Arizona State on verge of hiring Kenny Dillingham as head coach
Arizona State was finalizing a deal Saturday night to make Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham the youngest head football coach in a Power 5 conference. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the 32-year-old Phoenix native was on the verge of becoming the head coach at the school he graduated from just 10 years ago.
FOX Sports
Michigan CFP title odds on move after OSU win; Caleb Williams new Heisman favorite
College Football Playoff odds, Big Ten championship odds, Heisman Trophy odds. Michigan’s blowout upset of Ohio State did a number on all three of those markets Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines put up 21 fourth-quarter points to turn a slim 24-20 edge into a 45-23 steamrolling of the archrival Buckeyes....
FOX Sports
NFL, College football odds: Michigan-Ohio State, Packers-Eagles best bets
I’m still trying to recover from last weekend’s Jets (+3.5) bet. Losing on a punt return touchdown in the final minute took a year off my life. Our best bets (27-24-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with five plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Kansas-Kansas State
The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats meet for a Week 13 rivalry weekend matchup to end their regular seasons. Kansas is 6-5 and comes into this contest after losing its Week 12 game 55-14 to Texas. Kansas State is 8-3 on the season and will ride momentum from a 48-31 victory over West Virginia into this showdown.
FOX Sports
South Carolina knocks No. 8 Clemson out of College Football Playoff race
CLEMSON, S.C. — Some teams would be content with a season-defining win over top-10 . NotSouth Carolina and certainly not Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler. South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 8 Clemson on Saturday, ending the title chances of another College Football Playoff contender for a second straight week.
FOX Sports
Michigan's Minters: Father-son combo drives Wolverines' stingy defense
"The following information deals with the one thing that makes or breaks a football team — a philosophy. This is the most important information that you will receive from us as a staff. You must read and understand this philosophy. Only those committed to this philosophy will play." —...
FOX Sports
Big Ten power shift: Michigan routs Ohio State in The Game, 45-23
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Michigan hired Jim Harbaugh as head coach at his alma mater, expectations were set firmly at getting the program to the College Football Playoff and getting back on equal footing in The Game against Ohio State. It took slightly longer than many expected, but the...
FOX Sports
Eagles try to keep NFL-best record alive in game vs Packers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are trying to make Green Bay's playoff hopes fade to black. Philadelphia is flying high as the best team in the NFL with a 9-1 record, a pretty good mark in any season, but one historically in franchise history that has steered the Eagles on a path toward greatness.
FOX Sports
College Football highlights: USC, Kansas State, Penn State win big
Week 13 of the college football season featured a jam-packed slate, which started with an incredible matchup between rivals No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, as the Wolverines secured a 45-23 victory. Earlier, No. 21 Oregon State upset No. 9 Oregon after trailing nearly the entire game, and...
FOX Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry helping recruit free agent Aaron Judge to Giants
There is no debate this year over who is the most coveted free agent in the Major League Baseball offseason. That honor belongs to reigning American League MVP and single-season home run record holder Aaron Judge. Judge returned to his home area of Northern California earlier this week and reportedly...
FOX Sports
Michigan State's Malik Hall out 3 weeks with foot injury
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Michigan State forward Malik Hall will be sidelined for about three weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot, the school announced Thursday. The 12th-ranked Spartans face No. 18 Alabama on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational. Along with Hall, the Spartans are not expected to have staring guard Jaden Akins against the Crimson Tide.
FOX Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders its head coaching job
Colorado has offered its head coaching job to Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported. The former NFL star has some interest in the Buffaloes job, Feldman added. Sanders has guided the Tigers to an 11-0 mark this season,...
FOX Sports
Vikings now 9-2 after offense carries them to another one-score win
When Thanksgiving ended, they had reached 9-2 the hard way. But the Minnesota Vikings will take it. Minnesota has won yet another one-score game. It's the only way they know how to win this season, apparently; the Vikings have the NFL's second-best winning percentage but the 14th-best point differential. All but one of their victories this year have come by eight or fewer points and often include some nail-biting finish. See Week 10 in Buffalo for recent dramatic proof.
Comments / 0