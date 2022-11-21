ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Sports

Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal as football coach

After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference. Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers' next coach and will be introduced...
LINCOLN, NE
FOX Sports

Colts try to turn tables on Steelers dominance in series

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday knows the score. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career. And if Indy hopes to change anything in this lopsided series,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Texans, Dolphins on diverging paths since 9-turnover fiasco

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The last time the Dolphins and Texans met, Miami edged Houston in a turnover-riddled game indicative of the chaotic seasons both teams were having. For months, Miami and Houston were linked because of the Dolphins' interest in replacing Tua Tagovailoa with controversial quarterback Deshaun...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams, Max Duggan shine bright

USC quarterback Caleb Williams faked the handoff, kept the ball himself and scampered into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run. The Trojans sophomore signal-caller leaped into the air and let out a scream to the USC faithful before running over to his team's sideline and striking the Heisman pose.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Lane Kiffin reportedly agrees to new deal to stay at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin, who had been connected to the head coaching vacancy at Auburn, will remain at Ole Miss, FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Saturday. Kiffin, 47, said he met with his players and coaching staff before the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State on Thursday, telling them he would be staying, and that it would be announced soon, Feldman reported.
OXFORD, MS
FOX Sports

Arizona State on verge of hiring Kenny Dillingham as head coach

Arizona State was finalizing a deal Saturday night to make Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham the youngest head football coach in a Power 5 conference. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the 32-year-old Phoenix native was on the verge of becoming the head coach at the school he graduated from just 10 years ago.
TEMPE, AZ
FOX Sports

NFL, College football odds: Michigan-Ohio State, Packers-Eagles best bets

I’m still trying to recover from last weekend’s Jets (+3.5) bet. Losing on a punt return touchdown in the final minute took a year off my life. Our best bets (27-24-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with five plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 13: How to bet Kansas-Kansas State

The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats meet for a Week 13 rivalry weekend matchup to end their regular seasons. Kansas is 6-5 and comes into this contest after losing its Week 12 game 55-14 to Texas. Kansas State is 8-3 on the season and will ride momentum from a 48-31 victory over West Virginia into this showdown.
LAWRENCE, KS
FOX Sports

South Carolina knocks No. 8 Clemson out of College Football Playoff race

CLEMSON, S.C. — Some teams would be content with a season-defining win over top-10 . NotSouth Carolina and certainly not Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler. South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 8 Clemson on Saturday, ending the title chances of another College Football Playoff contender for a second straight week.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Big Ten power shift: Michigan routs Ohio State in The Game, 45-23

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Michigan hired Jim Harbaugh as head coach at his alma mater, expectations were set firmly at getting the program to the College Football Playoff and getting back on equal footing in The Game against Ohio State. It took slightly longer than many expected, but the...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Eagles try to keep NFL-best record alive in game vs Packers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are trying to make Green Bay's playoff hopes fade to black. Philadelphia is flying high as the best team in the NFL with a 9-1 record, a pretty good mark in any season, but one historically in franchise history that has steered the Eagles on a path toward greatness.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

College Football highlights: USC, Kansas State, Penn State win big

Week 13 of the college football season featured a jam-packed slate, which started with an incredible matchup between rivals No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, as the Wolverines secured a 45-23 victory. Earlier, No. 21 Oregon State upset No. 9 Oregon after trailing nearly the entire game, and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX Sports

Michigan State's Malik Hall out 3 weeks with foot injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Michigan State forward Malik Hall will be sidelined for about three weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot, the school announced Thursday. The 12th-ranked Spartans face No. 18 Alabama on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational. Along with Hall, the Spartans are not expected to have staring guard Jaden Akins against the Crimson Tide.
EAST LANSING, MI
FOX Sports

Colorado offers Deion Sanders its head coaching job

Colorado has offered its head coaching job to Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported. The former NFL star has some interest in the Buffaloes job, Feldman added. Sanders has guided the Tigers to an 11-0 mark this season,...
BOULDER, CO
FOX Sports

Vikings now 9-2 after offense carries them to another one-score win

When Thanksgiving ended, they had reached 9-2 the hard way. But the Minnesota Vikings will take it. Minnesota has won yet another one-score game. It's the only way they know how to win this season, apparently; the Vikings have the NFL's second-best winning percentage but the 14th-best point differential. All but one of their victories this year have come by eight or fewer points and often include some nail-biting finish. See Week 10 in Buffalo for recent dramatic proof.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

