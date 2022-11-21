Read full article on original website
Where to find Safety Goggles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has many interesting items trainers can give their Pokémon to hold, and some of them, like Safety Goggles, can be incredibly useful tools in battle. Safety Goggles prevent damage from weather effects and powder—the latter of which refers to powder and spore moves such...
How to get the Modern Warfare 2 season 1 Combat Pack for free on PlayStation
The free Call of Duty content for PlayStation players is continuing to roll in, this time in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. In spite of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision, the CoD publisher’s existing contract with PlayStation means that PS5 and PS4 players will continue to get exclusive CoD content for the time being.
How to do ropz’s overpowered silent drop on CS:GO’s Mirage
FaZe Clan star ropz, one of the best CS:GO players in the world, has mastered how to drop silently when playing as a terrorist near the A Ramp on Mirage. Usually, the terrorist holding a CT push on A Ramp waits up there and only drops with the usage of a Flashbang, but ropz has learned how to drop without making any noise. The Estonian used this play with great success against OG at the BLAST Premier Fall Final and was rewarded with a free kill against Maciej “F1KU” Miklas, who had no clue ropz had dropped from the high ground near A Ramp.
How to catch Solgaleo in Pokémon Go
With the start of the Season of Light in Pokémon Go in September, Niantic began to release a Special Research themed around Cosmog, the Nebula Pokémon. Each new event added more steps to the challenge, and each month allowed players to obtain a new stage of the Pokémon’s evolution line.
Best sniping loadout and class setup in Warzone 2
Battle royale games and snipers go hand-in-hand, and sniping in Warzone 2 is not any different. That said, optimizing your battle royale gameplay with the best sniper loadout will oftentimes make the difference between winning and losing. You’re going to want to keep your distance and pick enemies off from...
Should you evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokémon Go?
Cosmoem is a strange little Pokémon. Known as the Protostar Pokémon, it evolves from Cosmog, better known as Nebby from Pokémon Sun and Moon. It’s a powerful legendary Pokémon that’s capable of evolving into two other legendaries: Solgaleo and Lunala, the two poster Pokémon in Sun and Moon. In the main series games, Cosmoem evolves into Solgaleo if leveled up in Sun, and it evolves into Lunala if leveled up in Moon.
Massive TFT Set 8 PBE update hits everything heading into holiday hiatus
Riot Games is dropping the largest Teamfight Tactics Set Eight PBE update today since testing for Monsters Attack! began, hitting 28 champions, 19 traits, 16 items, 12 Augments, and 31 Hero Augments, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Every TFT set during PBE testing has at...
Overwatch 2 Twitch drops: How to get weapon charms and souvenirs
In continuing with the tradition started by the first Overwatch, Overwatch 2 allows players to earn free rewards via Twitch drops. Generally, these items are in-game cosmetics that are rewarded for watching a certain amount of hours of gameplay, either of the Overwatch League or of any streamer who has the Overwatch category selected. Past rewards have included skins, sprays, and more.
How to complete all Astral Eclipse Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go
Ultra Beasts, Legendary Pokémon, and one final set of challenges await players in Pokémon Go during the Astral Eclipse event. As the Season of Light comes to a close with this final event from Nov. 23 to 28, players will be able to obtain Solgaleo and Lunala for the first time by completing a set of season-long Special Research. You can only pick one, but that shouldn’t matter to fans who play the game consistently.
Overwatch 2 players urge devs to reconsider ‘stale’ seasonal map rotations
Overwatch 2 brought about many changes to shake things up from its predecessor, such as removing the off-tank role, making it five versus five, and removing the Assault (2CP) mode. But while most of them have been well-received, one fans all seem to agree was a bad decision is the...
Can Lunala be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
The Moone Pokémon, Lunala, just made its Pokémon Go debut with the Astral Eclipse event, along with its sunny counterpart Solgaleo. Both are the possible final evolutions of Cosmog, a Legendary Psychic-type from Alola, with each being the mascot for one Generation VII main series game: Solgaleo for Pokémon Sun, Lunala for Pokémon Moon.
The Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache makes Grubby question his taste in Dota 2 skins
Valve added the Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache to Dota 2 with an unexpected patch on Tuesday. The chest features the most-voted cosmetics from independent artists, and fans were excited to see whether they voted for any of the winners, including Grubby. Given his competitive nature, Grubby was curious about...
Best MTG The Brothers’ War cards for Historic
Magic Arena is the home for two of Magic: The Gathering’s digital-only formats: Historic and Alchemy. While Alchemy has largely stumbled out the gate due to its clunky release, Historic has mostly blossomed into a diverse, Modern-esque format that combines cards from throughout Magic’s history with digital mechanics to create a unique deck builder’s playground.
Best smoke spots on Mirage in CS:GO
With Dust II being out of the map pool, Mirage is the new Counter-Strike king in town. Also known as “Dust II 2.0” or “the new dust” due to it being played all the time in competitive, Mirage is a map we all know and love.
MTG Optimus Prime Hero and other Transfomer cards shatter singles prices
Pulling an MTG Transformer card has golden ticket potential. With the release of The Brothers’ War, shattered glass foil Transformer Optimus Prime, Hero is making waves through a sale price at over $1,000 for the Magic: The Gathering Universe Beyond card. Wizards of the Coast tested the waters with...
FPS streamers pile on the payload: Timmy and Summit1g face off in $25K Overwatch 2 showdown
After Overwatch 2 fans are finished celebrating Thanksgiving this year, they’ll be able to relax and nurse their food babies the next day while they watch two FPS Twitch streamers and their teams face off in a fierce battle in a new tournament with a $25,000 prize on Nov. 25.
How to counter Sombra in OW2
Sombra is one of the Overwatch franchise’s most enduring characters. She made a splash when she launched after an extended ARG in 2016 and she’s still turning the tide of battle with her support-adjacent damage abilities and stealthy demeanor. Even in the face of Overwatch 2‘s powerful new heroes, the famed hacker can easily hold her own and can be an important part of a strong team composition.
Black Friday sale gives an opportunity to Apex Legends players who want Heirlooms
The Black Friday sale in Apex Legends usually brings about new and returning cosmetics for players to buy, bundled together to potentially be appealing to people who want to get their hands on rarer items that haven’t been around in the store for a while. But there’s a bigger catch in this store for other players: Apex Packs.
Warzone 2 strongholds guide: How strongholds work and how to beat them
In Call of Duty Warzone 2, players will come across various new elements which include strongholds, black sites, and even a new gulag system. These areas are swarming with AI combatants as well as enemy operators, and you need to win against them to enter the stronghold. In The Al...
How to get a nuke in Warzone 2
Nothing is more exciting for Call of Duty players than activating a Tactical Nuke after a well-fought match. The sounds of the alarm let the whole lobby know that a player has pulled off one of the hardest feats in the game—and in Modern Warfare 2, it’s an even bigger achievement than ever before.
