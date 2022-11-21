ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CNN

A huge tunnel has opened below Niagara Falls

(CNN) — A whitewater wonder visited by everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Mark Twain, Niagara Falls has been a magnet drawing global travelers for at least two centuries. But until this year, a huge tunnel buried deep below the cascade has been off-limits to visitors. The rocks beneath the...
WanderWisdom

Video About the Reality of Seeing Cruise Ship Cabin Upon Boarding Is Too Real

There are few things in life that are better than that feeling you get on the first day of vacation. A few days off of work are ahead of you to have fun and relax, and you get to check out somewhere brand new for the first time (or return to a place where you already have plenty of happy memories made). And when you're on a cruise, that first day means exploring the ship and checking things out.
disneyfoodblog.com

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
sciencealert.com

85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear

In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...

