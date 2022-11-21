ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Air Force Base, WY

capcity.news

Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
CHEYENNE, WY
wnax.com

Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area

People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
NEBRASKA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Why California’s Ban On Diesel Trucks Could Impact Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. California first banned gas-powered cars. Now it’s also targeting diesel-powered semitrucks. And the charging stations needed for the electric trucks that would replace diesel trucks will require about the same amount of power of a small town. The California Air...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Game and Fish Jackson Office Welcomes Stewart as Wildlife Coordinator

The Jackson office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes Cheyenne Stewart as the new Wildlife Management Coordinator for the Jackson Region. Stewart had been serving in the same position in the Sheridan Region and is replacing Doug McWhirter who recently retired from the Department. Cheyenne will oversee all Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist activities for the Jackson Region.
JACKSON, WY
sweetwaternow.com

WATCH: Five Most Dangerous Counties in Wyoming

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists 2021’s top five deadliest counties for roadway fatalities in the Cowboy State. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

What Wyomingites Argue About At Thanksgiving

Every year we tell ourselves that we won't fight with our relatives this Thanksgiving. We also promise ourselves that we will go to the gym, right after the new year, and we'll start eating right. So let's come right out and admit it, Thanksgiving is about eating food and airing...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
CASPER, WY
kgab.com

Wind, Blowing Snow In SE Wyoming May Hinder Travelers

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says motorists could face weather-related challenges as Thanksgiving Day approaches. ''A cold front is expected to move through the area this afternoon with snow starting initially in the mountains above 9000ft. Snow will also be probable in Carbon County at lower elevations late morning to this afternoon. Greater intensity and coverage of light to briefly moderate snow showers will be overnight into early Thursday morning across the High Plains of SE WY and partially into the Nebraska Panhandle. Gusty winds this afternoon into early Thursday morning could cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility resulting in some travel impacts. Per WYDOT, these conditions could cause slick spots and black ice. See wyoroad.info for latest travel conditions. Conditions will improve quickly Thursday afternoon as more sun returns to the area.''
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
prescottenews.com

Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News

The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
ARIZONA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Boulders barrel into Black Hills home

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a rock slide in the Black Hills last week. The Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department says it happened in Dark Canyon Thursday night. Several boulders hit a home in the area. In the video above you can see some...
cowboystatedaily.com

Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
WYOMING STATE

