Oklahoma State

newmexicopbs.org

Miss Indian New Mexico 2022

11.25.2022 – Correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest: Alysia Coriz (Kewa Pueblo), 2022 Miss Indian...
The Associated Press

New Mexico residents raise environmental justice concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On the southern edge of New Mexico’s largest city is a Hispanic neighborhood that used to be made up of a patchwork of family farms and quiet streets, but industrial development has closed in over the decades, bringing with it pollution. Neighbors point to regular plumes of smoke and the smell of chemicals wafting through the neighborhood at night, saying contamination has disproportionately affected the area when compared with more affluent neighborhoods in the Albuquerque area. Now residents have come up with a proposal as they fight for environmental justice, and members of the Mountain View Neighborhood Association, supporters of the nearby Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge and others gathered Monday afternoon to roll it out and to request that Albuquerque and Bernalillo County regulators hold a hearing to consider the measure. Modeled after regulations in New Jersey and Minnesota, the proposal calls for the region’s air quality board to consider a series of health, environmental and equity indicators before approving new permits. It also would establish a path for regular reviews to ensure compliance for businesses that are granted permits in already overburdened areas.
KTEN.com

Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches

(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
blackchronicle.com

One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
krwg.org

Questions for New Mexico’s Blue Majority (and Red Minority)

This Election Day a majority of New Mexico voters seemingly ignored the State’s manifest failures of governance. Instead, voters prioritized abortion rights while penalizing anyone who could plausibly be painted as “election deniers.”. Thus, New Mexico, one of America’s “bluest” states for decades, became even more Democrat dominant....
KTSM

New Mexico finance secretary to retire after serving state for nearly 50 years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico Finance and Administration Secretary Deborah Romero will retire at the end of the year after serving 48 years in New Mexico state government, the governor’s office announced Tuesday, Nov. 22. Romero has led the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) since 2020, previously serving as DFA deputy secretary […]
KRQE News 13

Check the list: Missing Native Americans in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of over 200 missing Indigenous persons. This updated list includes some missing for decades. The FBI released the first version of the list in July. It was announced as a step towards addressing the longstanding issue of missing Native American and Indigenous persons throughout […]
KOAT 7

Potential winter storm in New Mexico for Thanksgiving

A potential winter storm is headed for New Mexico to kickoff the holiday season. Wind, rain, and snow are expected in parts of New Mexico on Thanksgiving and on Friday. Here's what you need to know ahead of the holiday. Timing. A winter storm could move through parts of eastern...
Gizmodo

Texas Just Had Its Biggest Earthquake in Decades, and Fracking Is a Prime Suspect

The Railroad Commission Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, is investigating a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked communities in West Texas last Wednesday, The Texas Tribune reports. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technique common in the area that is known to cause earthquakes. According to...
blackchronicle.com

Texas and Oklahoma Snow Chances Later This Week

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow possibilities to Texas and Oklahoma later this week. Temperatures might be an enormous element on how a lot snow falls, however it’s positively one thing we’re watching very carefully right here at WeatherNaion. Here is a have a look at the very newest forecast.
