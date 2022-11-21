Read full article on original website
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico 2022
11.25.2022 – Correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest: Alysia Coriz (Kewa Pueblo), 2022 Miss Indian...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
KOCO
Suspect accused of quadruple homicide on Oklahoma marijuana farm appears in court
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of a quadruple homicide on an Oklahoma marijuana farm appeared in court. The suspect, Wu Chen, appeared in court in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after being picked up by officers in the Miami Beach area on Tuesday. Chen was in a Florida courtroom...
KOCO
KOCO 5 Investigates: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s son was treated harsher than most
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — You've probably seen the headlines and the body camera video floating around the web showing Gov. Kevin Stitt's son's recent interaction with Logan County deputies. On Halloween night, deputies were called after a case full of guns was found in the parking lot of a...
KOCO
Native American artifacts tucked away in vaults of Oklahoma History Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Native American artifacts are tucked away in the vaults of the Oklahoma History Center. KOCO 5 got a tour of some Native American artifacts, not on display, for Native American Heritage Month. "So, that's the shield that's on the state flag of Oklahoma," said Jeff...
kgou.org
Hay shortage means high costs for Oklahoma ranchers as winter arrives
This year’s severe drought conditions caused crops like wheat and corn to wither away and pasture cattle graze to dry up. Ranchers across the state are now looking for ways to feed their cattle through the winter as hay supplies dwindle. Despite the recent drop in temperatures and several...
New Mexico residents raise environmental justice concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On the southern edge of New Mexico’s largest city is a Hispanic neighborhood that used to be made up of a patchwork of family farms and quiet streets, but industrial development has closed in over the decades, bringing with it pollution. Neighbors point to regular plumes of smoke and the smell of chemicals wafting through the neighborhood at night, saying contamination has disproportionately affected the area when compared with more affluent neighborhoods in the Albuquerque area. Now residents have come up with a proposal as they fight for environmental justice, and members of the Mountain View Neighborhood Association, supporters of the nearby Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge and others gathered Monday afternoon to roll it out and to request that Albuquerque and Bernalillo County regulators hold a hearing to consider the measure. Modeled after regulations in New Jersey and Minnesota, the proposal calls for the region’s air quality board to consider a series of health, environmental and equity indicators before approving new permits. It also would establish a path for regular reviews to ensure compliance for businesses that are granted permits in already overburdened areas.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches
(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
krwg.org
Questions for New Mexico’s Blue Majority (and Red Minority)
This Election Day a majority of New Mexico voters seemingly ignored the State’s manifest failures of governance. Instead, voters prioritized abortion rights while penalizing anyone who could plausibly be painted as “election deniers.”. Thus, New Mexico, one of America’s “bluest” states for decades, became even more Democrat dominant....
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico, the First Native American Woman in Space, & Albuquerque’s Bosque in Autumn
This week on New Mexico in Focus, correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Senior Producer Lou DiVizio sits down with...
New Mexico finance secretary to retire after serving state for nearly 50 years
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico Finance and Administration Secretary Deborah Romero will retire at the end of the year after serving 48 years in New Mexico state government, the governor’s office announced Tuesday, Nov. 22. Romero has led the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) since 2020, previously serving as DFA deputy secretary […]
Check the list: Missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of over 200 missing Indigenous persons. This updated list includes some missing for decades. The FBI released the first version of the list in July. It was announced as a step towards addressing the longstanding issue of missing Native American and Indigenous persons throughout […]
KOAT 7
Potential winter storm in New Mexico for Thanksgiving
A potential winter storm is headed for New Mexico to kickoff the holiday season. Wind, rain, and snow are expected in parts of New Mexico on Thanksgiving and on Friday. Here's what you need to know ahead of the holiday. Timing. A winter storm could move through parts of eastern...
Gizmodo
Texas Just Had Its Biggest Earthquake in Decades, and Fracking Is a Prime Suspect
The Railroad Commission Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, is investigating a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked communities in West Texas last Wednesday, The Texas Tribune reports. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technique common in the area that is known to cause earthquakes. According to...
KOCO
Nearby farmer worried after quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana grow
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A nearby farmer is worried after a quadruple homicide at an Oklahoma marijuana grow. He said since they started building the operation and moved in a few years ago, they had a feeling nothing good would come out of it. "Ever since they passed that...
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
‘He lit up a room,’ Oklahoma family mourns son among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
Sabrina Aston, the mother of 28-year-old Daniel Aston, says he was killed in the shooting at Club Q that killed five and injured 25 others.
blackchronicle.com
Texas and Oklahoma Snow Chances Later This Week
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow possibilities to Texas and Oklahoma later this week. Temperatures might be an enormous element on how a lot snow falls, however it’s positively one thing we’re watching very carefully right here at WeatherNaion. Here is a have a look at the very newest forecast.
