FORT LAUDERDALE, FL—Mr. Cannabis Law’s team, led by Partner Amanda Barton, Esq., served as lead counsel on all legal aspects relating to KetaMD, Inc. – a telehealth company focused on expanding access to ketamine through safe, effective, and affordable at-home treatments. The law firm assisted with the launch of KetaMD, operational compliance for KetaMD, seed round financing of KetaMD, and the acquisition of KetaMD by Braxia Scientific Corp.– a leader in the treatment and research of mental health conditions through ketamine and psychedelic medicine.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO