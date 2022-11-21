Read full article on original website
Mr. Cannabis Law Serves as Lead Counsel for KetaMD, Assisting with the Acquisition by Braxia Scientific Corp.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL—Mr. Cannabis Law’s team, led by Partner Amanda Barton, Esq., served as lead counsel on all legal aspects relating to KetaMD, Inc. – a telehealth company focused on expanding access to ketamine through safe, effective, and affordable at-home treatments. The law firm assisted with the launch of KetaMD, operational compliance for KetaMD, seed round financing of KetaMD, and the acquisition of KetaMD by Braxia Scientific Corp.– a leader in the treatment and research of mental health conditions through ketamine and psychedelic medicine.
Bradley Partner David Pugh Elected Secretary of Associated Builders and Contractors Executive Committee
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Birmingham partner David Pugh was elected as 2023 Secretary on the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Executive Committee at ABC’s annual Leadership Institute in San Diego, California. Mr. Pugh’s term as Secretary will run concurrently with his remaining year as Southeast Region Vice Chair.
