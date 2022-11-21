Read full article on original website
EverydayHealth.com
Common Painkillers Like Ibuprofen May Worsen Joint Inflammation
Millions of people who take widely prescribed anti-inflammatory drugs like naproxen and ibuprofen to ease joint pain may unintentionally increase swelling and discomfort in their knees over time, a new study suggests. The study focused on people with moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis, a condition that typically develops with advanced...
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
Medical News Today
Can a person take daily ibuprofen to treat arthritis?
Alongside some other NSAIDs, ibuprofen is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a stand-alone arthritis treatment. Generally, healthcare professionals do not recommend taking over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers for more than a. Arthritis does not always cause constant joint pain. During an arthritis flare-up, arthritic pain can suddenly...
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women
Feeling tired, gaining or losing a few pounds, or having trouble sleeping? If so, you have plenty of company. These common complaints can be symptoms of a myriad of conditions, including disorders of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how do you know whether or not to be concerned?
Can Tylenol Damage Your Kidneys?
Tylenol, or acetaminophen, is one of the most commonly-used medications to relieve pain and fever. Given its relative lack of side effects and its being considered safe for all ages, it's used to treat a range of people, from infants to pregnant women (via GoodRX Health). Its popularity also stems from the fact that it doesn't tend to cause stomach problems or heart problems, which can be a risk for other over-the-counter pain relievers (via WebMD).
MedicineNet.com
What Blood Pressure Is Considered Life-Threatening?
A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure can be dangerous. Blood pressure is the force of pushing blood against the walls of the blood vessels. When the heart beats pump the blood, the blood pressure is higher and is called systolic pressure. When the heart is at rest in between the beats, the blood pressure lowers, which is called diastolic pressure.
Does Constipation Cause Overactive Bladder?
Overactive bladder (OAB) is a common condition that causes a strong, sudden urge to urinate. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that more than 33 million men and women in the U.S. are living with this condition. Pregnancy, weight gain, nerve damage, infections, and some medications can all contribute to OAB. Many sufferers also experience bladder incontinence and have difficulty sleeping because they need to get up to use the restroom.
infomeddnews.com
The 5 Most Common Signs and Symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome is a disorder characterized by an irresistible urge to move one’s legs. This urge is often accompanied by a sense of discomfort or even pain. The symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome are typically worse at night, making it difficult for sufferers to get a good night’s sleep. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it is thought to be linked to problems with the nervous system.
cohaitungchi.com
Signs and Symptoms of Gallbladder Disease
The gallbladder is a 4-inch-long pear-shaped sack located beneath the liver. It stores the bile produced by the liver and sends it down to the small intestine. Bile, in turn, breaks down fat. This allows nutrients to be better absorbed into your bloodstream. Like any organ, the gallbladder can develop...
Medical News Today
What to know about alcohol and stomach pain
A person may experience stomach pain when they drink an excessive amount of alcohol. People may also feel abdominal discomfort as a result of drinking alcohol while taking certain medications. This article discusses what alcohol is, how alcohol may cause stomach pain, and when to see a doctor. What is...
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Hypothyroidism and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy tissues. This response is called autoimmunity, and it causes severe inflammation (painful swelling) that attacks the linings of joints. RA can also affect the organs, including the skin, eyes, and heart. Research shows...
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
scitechdaily.com
Pain Relievers Like Ibuprofen and Naproxen May Worsen Arthritis Inflammation
Taking anti-inflammatory pain relievers like ibuprofen and naproxen for osteoarthritis may worsen inflammation in the knee joint over time. This is according to a new scientific study being presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) next week. As the most common form of arthritis,...
cohaitungchi.com
Can You Manage Thyroid Symptoms With Over-the-Counter Treatments?
Thyroid problems can cause a variety of uncomfortable symptoms, but relief is available. When a thyroid condition is treated properly and managed under a doctor's care, most thyroid symptoms will subside. However, it can take some time for your doctor to get the dosages right, temporarily leaving you with untreated symptoms. For minor thyroid symptoms, over-the-counter (OTC) medication may offer some relief … if taken correctly and with your doctor's permission.
Healthline
Can Muscle Relaxers Help Treat Migraine?
Muscle relaxers aren’t a first-line treatment for migraine. Still, a doctor or healthcare professional may prescribe certain muscle relaxers, such as tizanidine, to treat migraine or other types of headaches. But in most cases, the risks may outweigh the benefits. Migraine is a debilitating, intense form of headache that...
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperthyroidism and high blood pressure
Hyperthyroidism causes the body to produce too much thyroid hormone. People with this condition are more likely to have cardiovascular conditions such as high blood pressure, known as hypertension. The thyroid gland plays an important role in how the body uses energy. If it overproduces thyroid hormone, it can speed...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
Healthline
Throat Symptoms in Asthma: Tightness, Swelling, Reflux, and More
Swelling or tightness in your throat may be a symptom of asthma, but it could also be due to a co-occurring condition like GERD or vocal cord dysfunction. In some cases, it could signal a severe allergic reaction. Asthma, a common lung condition, is perhaps best known for symptoms such...
