RideApart
Spanish Brand MITT Presents The New 530TT Adventure Bike
MITT is a European motorcycle manufacturer that operates predominantly in Spain and Portugal. The brand has been popular with beginner riders for some time now thanks to its affordable, entry-level two-wheelers that are attractively priced. The company is able to price its bikes so affordably thanks to sourcing its products from Chinese manufacturers, and subsequently rebranding them under the MITT name for Europe.
RideApart
More BMW R 12 Evidence Emerges And Adds An S To The Name
BMW has just filled another trademark application surrounding the R 12 name, this time an “S” was attached to the end of it which prompts a bunch of theories and speculation as to where BMW will be taking its model lineup in the future. Previously, BMW filed a...
RideApart
New Electric Manufacturer Sarkcyber Presents The HC10 Cetus Scooter
Sarkcyber is a new electric vehicle company based out of Shanghai, China. The brainchild of a bunch of former Honda technicians and engineers, Sarkcyber made its global debut at EICMA 2022, and looks to enter the European market in the Spring of 2023. The brand’s flagship model, the HC10 Cetus, was displayed at the Milan Motor Show, and looks like an impressive electric maxi-scooter.
RideApart
KTM Refreshes Its Street Bike Lineup For 2023
KTM is refreshing its street bike lineup for the 2023 model year with sporty new colorways. All the bikes ranging from 125cc all the way to 890cc have been given a cosmetic makeover. The styling revisions hinge heavily on KTM’s racing heritage and tie all the models in more closely with the brand’s Ready to Race philosophy.
RideApart
2023 Honda Winner X Sports Underbone Commuter Launched In Vietnam
In Asian countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines, underbone motorcycles are incredibly popular thanks to their versatility. In essence, these commuter machines combine the practicality of scooters with the performance of standard motorbikes. Nearly all major manufacturers have a variety of underbone motorcycles they sell in key Asian markets.
RideApart
Caberg Rolls Out New Helmets with Panoramic Ultra Wide Visors
Caberg helmets roll out a new pair of products for its modular helmet lineup, the Levo and the Horus. The headlining feature of the two new helmets is the ultra-wide field of view, brought on by its new Panoramic Ultra Wide Visors. The Bergamo-based company’s name is actually a contraction...
RideApart
Revelry Has Its First Successes With The "Fastest Royal Enfield"
Revelry Racing, the performance arm of Revelry Cycles in Australia, celebrates its recent wins in the 2022 NSW Drag Racing Championship Series where its Royal Enfield Twins won 2nd and 3rd places in their respective classes. Previously on RideApart, we asked the question “Is This The Fastest Royal Enfield Ever?...
