NYC offers reproductive health refuge for those seeking abortion. Others should do the same.
Abortion is an essential part of basic reproductive health care. Newly launched New York City Abortion Access Hub connects people to care they need.
US News and World Report
Wisconsin Board: UW Health Not Required to Recognize Union
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin labor relations commission has ruled that the UW Health hospital system will not be required to recognize a nurses union or engage in collective bargaining negotiations. The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission in its Friday ruling found that UW Health was exempted from collective bargaining...
US News and World Report
Judge Denies 19-Year-Old's Ask to Attend Father's Execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, upholding a Missouri law that bars anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday for killing...
