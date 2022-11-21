Read full article on original website
Analysis: Environmental groups hail cryptomining pause for New York
Environmental organizations in New York on Tuesday evening cheered the approval by Gov. Kathy Hochul of the first-ever moratorium on a process key to the volatile cryptocurrency sector. But the crypto industry, while expressing a desire to continue to press their concerns in the state Legislature, indicated it may simply...
Hochul signs 2-year partial moratorium on cryptomining in New York
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed into law a two-year moratorium on issuing or renewing air permits for one narrow form of cryptocurrency mining that the state Legislature passed earlier this year. The new law only applies to what's called behind-the-meter mining that uses carbon-based fuel and proof-of-work validation...
Calls for accountability in New York unemployment fraud grow
A business-allied organization is calling for a legislative hearing to further assess the $11 billion in estimated fraud found in New York's unemployment system during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Kathy Hochul, meanwhile, in her first public comments Tuesday about the audit from Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office, pledged...
Panel: Permanent minimum wage hike, Clean Slate Act will address workforce gap
Lawmakers are making their list of priorities to address the workforce shortage, like subsidies for childcare, legislating a permanent minimum wage increase and passing the Clean Slate Act. Assemblymembers in the Labor Committee and the chamber's Emerging Workforce Subcommittee held a public hearing in Albany to address the ongoing labor...
New law will prevent homeowners associations from banning EV chargers
Homeowners associations in New York will not be able to prevent the installation of electric vehicle charging stations on private property under a law approved Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measure is meant to make it easier for homeowners to install the charging statiosn as New York seeks to...
Could public financing get big money out of New York politics?
Republican former state Assemblyman Brian Kolb was among the lawmakers who voted against creating a system of publicly financed campaigns. Now, he's one of the officials, along with Democratic former Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton, overseeing the new system coming online. "I'm not a skeptic of the program itself because now I'm...
Hochul has plans to build Democratic Party, recruit new candidates
In the days after the election, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has faced questions over whether she will replace the chairman of the state Democratic Committee, Jay Jacobs, after a less-than-great showing for the party on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley. Hochul's answer on Tuesday: She's the leader...
Hochul will pick from 7 candidates for top New York judge
It's one of the potentially most consequential decisions Gov. Kathy Hochul has to make in the coming weeks: Who should lead New York's top court and its court system?. The state Commission on Judicial Nomination on Wednesday submitted seven candidates for Hochul to choose from for a nomination to the state Senate. By law, her nomination will be made between Dec. 8 and Dec. 23.
Hochul makes final nominee to New York's new ethics panel
The third and final nomination for Gov. Kathy Hochul to New York's new ethics and lobbying regulator was announced Wednesday as the new commission seeks to get to full strength after being formed earlier this year. Hochul has nominated attorney Kaylin Whittingham to serve on the Commission on Ethics in...
'Clean Slate' supporters renew effort for criminal record sealing in New York
Supporters of a measure that would seal criminal conviction records in New York are making a renewed effort to have the stalled legislation gain passage in the Democratic-controlled state Legislature this year after a campaign season that heavily focused on criminal justice law changes in New York. The bill would...
New York lawmaker wants to encourage 'made in America' shopping on Cyber Monday
A New York state lawmaker is trying to encourage more people to buy American-made products and wants to enlist large online retailers this holiday season. Republican Mark Walczyk, a North Country Republican who is currently in the state Assembly and was elected to a state Senate seat this month, is urging Amazon to create a "Made in the U.S.A" filter on its website ahead of Cyber Monday.
Hochul approves measure to prevent medical debt garnishment
Health care providers will be preventing from placing liens on homes or garnishing wages in order to collect outstanding medical debt under a law approved Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measure is meant to address the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who have been sued for medical debt...
FEMA declaration issued for New York counties dealing with snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Western New York continues to dig out of the snow after some areas got nearly seven feet over the last several days. "Everybody's snowed in but everybody is chipping in, helping out with each other and checking in on friends and neighbors to ensure that everything is OK," U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said.
Newly elected New York Republicans prepare for next Congress
Republicans managed to flip four congressional seats in New York this midterm — a big and surprising pickup in a mostly lackluster election for the party nationally. While New York Democrats in Congress are seeking answers as to what went wrong for their candidates, these newly elected Republicans have their own ideas about what went right.
Democrats set to keep supermajorities in state Senate, Assembly
Despite what many consider a bad night for New York Democrats in the House of Representatives this past Election Day, the Democratic contingents in both the state Senate and Assembly are poised to maintain their supermajority status. Holding onto a supermajority of two-thirds of each chamber enables lawmakers to reject...
Hochul says she won't change her approach to public safety
Crime will remain the "number one priority" for Gov. Kathy Hochul heading into the new year, as the newly elected governor is showing no indication she will change her approach to the thorny political issue that was a sore point in the bruising campaign season. "I don't have to change...
Mohonasen superintendent: Schools need SED funds to replace mascots by deadline
Some New York public school districts say they'll need additional funding from the state Education Department to meet a department deadline to replace their Native American mascots by the end of the academic year. The department published a memo late last week mandating dozens of New York school districts with...
