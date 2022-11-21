Read full article on original website
Related
Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'
Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
Colorado Springs shooting suspect is grandson of GOP lawmaker who compared Jan. 6 to U.S. Revolution
Law enforcement officials continue their investigation into Saturday's shooting at the Club Q nightclub on November 21, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Saturday, November 19, a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado left five people dead...
TMZ.com
Trans Woman Stomped Colorado Gunman with Heels During LGBTQ Club Shooting
7:47 AM PT -- 11/22 -- A drag queen who says she was performing at Club Q the night of the shooting has tweeted out and corrected Richard's story, saying it was a trans woman, and not a drag queen, who stomped Aldrich out. She continues, "I also want to make it clear, I don’t think Richard knew that she’s not a drag performer. But now that we know, let’s correct it."
Lauren Boebert, Gun Lover and Anti-LGBTQ Troll, Offers ‘Prayers’ for Club Shooting Victims
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who has made gun ownership and anti-LGBTQ policies a regular part of her MAGA platform, tweeted her thoughts and prayers on Sunday for the victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting. But her sentiments caused outrage in the LGBTQ community, with many calling out her hypocrisy—including Chasten Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s husband, who slammed her on Twitter: “You encourage this type of hatred. Get off Twitter and start looking inward.”The shooting, which took place Saturday night during a drag show at Club Q in Colorado Springs, claimed 5 lives and injured 18 others....
The Club Q Shooting in Colorado Springs: This Is What They Want
(Content Warning: descriptions of gun violence and hate speech) Late last night Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22 year old man with a possible history of violence, walked into Club Q in Colorado Springs, CO, and opened fire. He killed five people and shot eighteen others. Two patrons of the LGBTQ night spot were able to subdue him until police arrived. The club was hosting a punk rock night and usually also hosts weekend drag shows. The club and the Colorado Springs Police Department have both described the mass murder as a “hate attack.” At least five lives have been lost and countless others have been irreparably shattered.
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
Friend speaks out after woman found dead in Mexico
Prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They added the death is the result of "a direct attack." CNN's Ryan Young reports.
A man subdued the Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooter by stealing one of his weapons and beating him with it, mayor says
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said at least one bystander at the Club Q shooting performed an "incredible act of heroism."
Colorado Suspect Anderson Aldrich's Links to Mormon Church Explained
Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, allegedly went into Club Q with an AR-15 style gun in Colorado Springs and opened fire before he was subdued by patrons.
‘Hateful’: Critics Rip Tucker Carlson’s Response To LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting
The Fox News personality's comments about "violence and cruelty" following the Colorado Springs shooting rang very hollow for many online.
LGBTQ club owners praise customer who rushed gunman in tragic mass shooting
"Everyone else was running away, he ran towards." LGBTQ club owners are praising a customer who rushed the gunman in the Club Q mass shooting.Life has been hell for Matthew Haynes, founding partner of Club Q and Nic Grzecka, co-owner of Club Q since Saturday night when a gunman began shooting indiscriminately inside the venue in Colorado Springs. "It is going to take days, if not weeks or months in this community to wrap its head around the hate, the injuries, the death that came," Grzecka said Sunday, while at a vigil for the victims. Both men arrived to the club minutes...
Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised for response to Colorado shooting
Marjorie Taylor Greene was back causing controversy this week after she chose her response to the mass shooting at an LGBT club in Colorado as a means for attacking Joe Biden on unrelated issues.Ms Greene’s two-tweet thread addressing the attack that saw five killed and more than a dozen wounded surprised few; the tweets did not address the significance of the target nor the wave of hate that right-wing political figures have directed at LGBT people and transgender Americans in particular over the past few years.“Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America and Biden says and...
them.us
After Shooting, Hate-Mongering Republicans Are Suddenly Silent About LGBTQ Issues
This post originally appeared on Mother Jones. The man suspected of killing five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday night faces preliminary charges of murder and hate crimes, suggesting that officials believe he may have targeted victims based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. “It’s...
Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends
Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
JonBenét Ramsey’s dad reveals why he thinks case will never be solved
The father of JonBenét Ramsey, the six-year-old girl who was murdered inside the basement of her Colorado home more than 25 years ago, said that he has no confidence that Boulder police will bring her killer or killers to account. JonBenét Ramsey’s body was found on December 26, 1996 and no arrest has ever been made in the case. In an interview with 9News in Boulder, John Ramsey was asked whether he believes the case will ever be solved. “Not if it stays in the hands of the Boulder Police, no, I don’t, I really don’t,” he told the...
2 Colorado deputies have been fired and indicted for the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old armed with a knife who called 911 for help
Two Colorado deputies have been indicted and fired following investigations into the June fatal police shooting of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old man who was armed with a knife and had called 911 for roadside assistance, officials and family attorneys say.
'I had taken a bullet to my leg:' Club Q shooting survivor speaks out
More information is coming out about the mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.Stories of heroism have been revealed, with several witnesses and the mayor of Colorado Springs saying people in the bar - either customers, employees or both - subdued the shooter until police arrived.Jerecho Loveall spoke with CBS News Colorado about his experience. He was shot in the leg during the rampage and didn't realize it until later. He was sitting at the bar when the gunman entered the club."Everyone was scared. He came in shooting a rapid fire...
Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich is claiming to be non-binary, lawyer tells court
Public defenders for the Colorado Springs mass shooting suspect have said in a court filing that their client is non-binary.Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces first-degree murder and hate crime charges after allegedly opening fire at an LGBT+ venue Club Q on Saturday night.In a Tuesday night court filing obtained by the Colorado Sun, the public defenders said the suspect wanted to be addressed by the pronouns them/they and the honourific Mx.Aldrich’s public defenders Joseph Archambault and Michael Bowman added the request to footnotes to several court motions.“They use they/them pronouns, and for the purposes of all formal fillings, will...
Bartender tried to escape club. He unexpectedly saw gunman on the ground
Michael Anderson was the bartender on the night of the shooting at a Colorado nightclub that left 5 people dead. He describes what he saw minutes after hiding behind the bar.
She was found brutally killed on a Provincetown beach. Now, 48 years later, officials have identified the ‘Lady of the Dunes.’
“We can finally say her name: Ruth Marie Terry.”. For almost half a century, generations of investigators have worked to give a name to the woman who was found brutally murdered in the dunes of Provincetown in 1974, the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. On Monday, federal, state, and...
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2