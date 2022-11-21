ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Shreya Patel, Doctor of Optometry

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Shreya Patel...
WESTPORT, CT
Darien Honored with Sustainable CT Silver Certification

The Town of Darien was one of nine Connecticut municipalities awarded Silver-level certification by Sustainable CT at its 2022 Awards Celebration earlier this month at the West Hartford Town Hall. Building on the Bronze certification achieved in 2019, Darien met high standards in a broad range of sustainability accomplishments to...
DARIEN, CT
HCC Celebrated 10th Anniversary of its AMTC Program

Bridgeport, CT - Housatonic Community College (HCC) honored the 10th anniversary of its state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMTC) program with a celebratory event and fundraiser. The AMTC began in 2012 with a cohort of 20 students and since has had more than 400 students graduate from the program. Nearly 100 percent of the program’s graduates have obtained a career in the industry.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Westport’s Holiday Program Seeks Donations

Human Services Director Elaine Daignault announced today that the Department of Human Services is sponsoring its annual Holiday Giving Program for Westport residents. Daignault said, “The Human Services’ Annual Holiday Program relies on community donations to bring holiday cheer to Westport families facing financial hardship this season. Approximately one hundred families with school-aged children benefit annually from the income-based assistance program.”
WESTPORT, CT
Town of Southbury is Hiring at Finance & Human Resources Assistant

The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the part-time position of Finance & Human Resources Assistant. The Town of Southbury is hiring a part-time Finance & Human Resources Assistant. The position is 20 hours/week and offers paid time off. Salary range is $22.00-$26.00/hour. The position provides administrative support to the Fiscal Office, assisting with finance and human resources functions including recruitment and onboarding, employee benefits, accounts payable, workers compensation and accounts receivable.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Happy Thanksgiving, Ridgefield!

Happy Thanksgiving, Ridgefield! On this celebratory day of gratitude, we want to thank YOU, our readers, for providing us with the honor of being a part of your daily lives. Our mission, to make towns better by sharing local stories, is achieved because of you - your contributions and comments truly put the unity in our community.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Alternating One-way Traffic on Farmingville Road Between Lee and Ligi's Way

The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes the construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Youth Cheer has earned a place to compete at AYC Nationals!

Ridgefield Youth Cheer has earned a place to compete at AYC Nationals in Orlando, Florida slated for December 8-11, 2022. With such an exciting season behind them, winning at locals, states and now regionals, they are looking forward to competing at the final stop…NATIONALS! Ridgefield Youth Cheer has not been to AYC Nationals since 2007. This is a huge accomplishment for these young athletes and for our community.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
SHU Fundraisers Bring in Nearly $19K for Thanksgiving Turkey Donations

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s community―students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents and friends―have raised nearly $19,000 to date to purchase the first 600 Thanksgiving turkeys for Bridgeport families. Fundraising continues to feed an additional 600 families in December. The student government sponsored the drive, with the generous partnership...
FAIRFIELD, CT

