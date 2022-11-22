ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeadon, PA

1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon

 5 days ago

Police have arrested one person and are looking for at least three others in connection with a double homicide in Delaware County over the weekend.

Investigators called the killings a "cold-blooded execution." At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane in Yeadon.

Nazir Anderson, 19, of Philadelphia has been charged with homicide.

Witnesses say there had been a party at an event space around the corner and violence spilled out onto the streets.

"From looking out the window, you could see 50 some people were running," recalled Clifford Brock who lives nearby.

Nazir Anderson

There is a police substation in the municipal lot where investigators say the shooting happened. Investigators say that didn't deter the shooters.

"They not only fired 60 rounds, killing these two poor people. But they even shot into their prone bodies. They stood over them in the parking lot and shot into their prone bodies," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Police say the victims were a man and woman, a couple, who were 20 and 21 years old. Investigators say they linked the gun they found on Anderson to the bullets on the scene.

"He was hiding in one of the parked vehicles and we have tied to his gun and him to the murders," said Stollsteimer.

Investigators are looking for at least three more shooters and are hoping surveillance video from the parking lot will help.

"A lot of these people, like the victims and like the shooter in this case, are in their early 20s. They are destroying their lives, each other's lives. They're destroying the communities they live in, it has got to stop," said Stollsteimer.

People in the community are rattled by the killings, saying they've always thought of Yeadon as a safe place to call home.

"I never thought it would spill over here like that," said Carol McGaw. "Especially out here because this is one of the quietest places to live that I've ever lived in."

"We're not immune to it. We do know that it's taking place throughout, but nevertheless, it hits home and it hits hard," said Brock.

Police are still trying to figure out why this shooting happened. They haven't revealed a motive, but they did add the victims were innocent and unarmed.

Comments / 44

chip banks
5d ago

The DA unfortunately is correct “these people are destroying so many lives” they need to be tracked down and held accountable. Now the family of these folks also know what has happened and should also be held accountable if they don’t turn them over.

lizvage
5d ago

The irony is we're relying on the surveillence video from the medical marijuana dispensary that council president Sharon Council-Harris is trying to run out of town. Meanwhile she refuses to appoint anyone to the vacancy on the civil service commission and allow the understaffed police department to hire full-time officers. And she continues to prevent the camera program that had begun under the previous administration from progressing.

NavyGunner
5d ago

They just don't care about life or going to jail. This thanks to the Democratic Chumps Ruining the City. THIS IS WHAT YOU ALL VOTED FOR...AGAIN AND AGAIN...

