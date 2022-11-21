Read full article on original website
Everything You Must Know About Online Courses
Online courses have one of the best business models. The reason for this is that you only need to make a course once, and customers will keep paying you months after you publish it. The amount of money you can make from a course varies a lot depending on factors such as your niche, price, and payment style (pay once/pay monthly). Most people who start out make anywhere between $1–5K/month, but there are many examples of well-known creators making $50K+/month.
Transformation Blueprint: Winning Tactics
Set The Vision, Align Stakeholders, And Communicate. The volume, velocity, and complexity of change thrust upon us leave little room to avoid transformation. The only constant is change, and transforming ourselves and our organizations is the only way to withstand such change. In this article series titled "Transformation Blueprint," we explore the various levers of transformation available for an organization and offer practical tips and tools on how to activate them. This article explores five key tactics to help you successfully transform your organization.
Knowing Is Growing: How To Build A Knowledge-Sharing Culture In Your Company
How Fostering A Knowledge-Sharing Culture Can Lead To A Success Story. Sharing knowledge has been an important fuel in society's evolution engine. Deriving from the past, this process has made its way into the corporate environment successfully. We talk by experience, since here in eLI we have been blessed to witness the tremendous effects of a solidified knowledge-sharing culture which also lifted us to the Best Workplaces in Greece 2022. Since we love sharing knowledge, we are happy to share our experience about it as part of our 10th-year anniversary articles. After all, sharing is caring, right?
Ziggy’s Home Improvement Builds A Strong Education Foundation For Employees
Ziggy’s Home Improvement is a Spokane, Washington staple, with locations now spread out across the Pacific Northwest. They offer a plethora of products for do-it-yourselfers, as well as additional hands-on services for those who need a little extra help upgrading their houses into the homes of their dreams. Ziggy’s has long prided itself on a can-do attitude, an innate belief that its staff and customers alike can accomplish anything they want so long as they have the right resources. And Ziggy’s found the right resource they needed to accomplish their learning, onboarding, and compliance goals when they found Cornerstone. They used Cornerstone to empower their employees to learn everything they needed to succeed on the job, and they’re still getting more and more from the partnership.
