Ziggy’s Home Improvement is a Spokane, Washington staple, with locations now spread out across the Pacific Northwest. They offer a plethora of products for do-it-yourselfers, as well as additional hands-on services for those who need a little extra help upgrading their houses into the homes of their dreams. Ziggy’s has long prided itself on a can-do attitude, an innate belief that its staff and customers alike can accomplish anything they want so long as they have the right resources. And Ziggy’s found the right resource they needed to accomplish their learning, onboarding, and compliance goals when they found Cornerstone. They used Cornerstone to empower their employees to learn everything they needed to succeed on the job, and they’re still getting more and more from the partnership.

