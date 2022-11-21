On Jasaveion Moore’s 30 points, the Loachapoka boys basketball team topped Booker T. Washington magnet school in Montgomery 57-40 on Tuesday at the Larry Chapman Foundation Classic. Moore also recorded seven rebounds and six steals in the win. Khamani Key had a double-double for Loachapoka with 13 points and...

LOACHAPOKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO