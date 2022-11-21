Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Jasaveion Moore drops 30, Loachapoka boys top BTW-magnet
On Jasaveion Moore’s 30 points, the Loachapoka boys basketball team topped Booker T. Washington magnet school in Montgomery 57-40 on Tuesday at the Larry Chapman Foundation Classic. Moore also recorded seven rebounds and six steals in the win. Khamani Key had a double-double for Loachapoka with 13 points and...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Columbus boys win at Saltillo tournament; girls fall in overtime
SALTILLO — The Columbus High School boys basketball team picked up a win Monday at the Saltillo Thanksgiving Shootout, while the girls suffered a tough loss. The Falcons boys beat Corinth 49-34. Jeremiah Aaron had 14 points for Columbus (3-3), and Jace O’Neal had 11. On the girls’...
Who are Kentucky’s top 25 boys’ high school basketball teams for 2022-23?
Clark County gets the most No. 1 votes from state’s high school coaches.
