Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Crop Connection
The United Soybean Board and The Yield Lab Institute recently challenged companies to create innovations that increase the use and value of soybean meal in existing markets through the Soy Innovation Challenge. The Soy Innovation Challenge will enhance the value of soybean meal in existing markets and uses by targeting several areas.
KPVI Newschannel 6
USDA officials in Georgia visits with agriculture, forestry leaders
ATHENS — USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently visited with members of Advancing Georgia’s Leaders in Agriculture and Forestry to discuss how FSA supports agricultural producers and to provide guidance on how these producers can start working with the agency. “Our visit with...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ricketts shines spotlight on children seeking adoption in Nebraska
Gov. Pete Ricketts saluted Nebraska's adoptive families on the day before Thanksgiving with a proclamation and a personal plea that "every child deserves to have a stable, permanent family of their own." "The family plays a crucial role in social development and is the essential building block of society," the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pillen says Jason Jackson will remain as DAS director
Jason Jackson will be retained as director of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Wednesday. "Jason has been an asset in shrinking state government by making it more productive and business-minded," Pillen said. "He will continue seeking new innovations, streamlining processes and improving services in government,"...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Running in 2024 was condition for Parson naming new Missouri AG
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson chose Andrew Bailey, his current chief counsel, to become Missouri’s attorney general on Wednesday and said running for the office in 2024 was essential. “The governor has made it clear it’s in the best interest to carry on the legacy...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa PBS cancels pledge drive after ‘suspicious’ cyber activity
JOHNSTON — An apparent cybersecurity breach has caused Iowa PBS to cancel the remainder of its annual fall fundraising pledge drive. An Iowa PBS spokeswoman Tuesday confirmed the issue, which has not impacted the station’s ability to broadcast programming. “In the early hours of Sunday morning, Iowa PBS...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Struzzi named to PA Parks and Forests Foundation board
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, has been appointed to serve on the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “As a longtime supporter of our state parks and forests, I am truly honored to be asked to serve in this capacity,” Struzzi said. “The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of what I consider to be some of Pennsylvania’s tremendous assets, something for which I’ve advocated since taking office.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Farming associations work to strengthen Illinois’ food supply chains
(The Center Square) – With a goal of bolstering local food and specialty crops supply chains, three Illinois organizations have joined forces to create the From Food to Flowers: Everything Local conference. The event is the result of the Illinois Farm Bureau, the Illinois Specialty Growers Association and the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Looming railroad workers strike; Lucky Lotto winner gets $550K
A strike of railroad workers could impact Illinois more than other parts of the country. Unions representing rail labor are split on a proposed labor agreement, creating the possibility of a nationwide strike as early as next month. Illinois would be heavily impacted as the only state with all seven Class 1 railroads running through the state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Recouping Iowa’s worker losses will be difficult, state economist says
JOHNSTON — Iowa’s economy is in recession and losses in its workforce will be exceptionally difficult to recoup because older Iowans who are retiring are not being replaced by younger or new residents, a state economist said Tuesday. Peter Orazem, a professor of labor economics at Iowa State...
KPVI Newschannel 6
2022 a year of crisis for Red Cross
ATLANTA — The rapidly evaporating year of 2022 has been a year of crisis for families in Georgia and around the world — from extreme climate disasters like Hurricane Ian to the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis. “Whether a crisis is felt by an entire community...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hilgers plans to resign from Legislature on Jan. 3; senators convene next morning
Speaker Mike Hilgers said he’ll stay in the Legislature as long as he can before moving into the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office early next year. Hilgers submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday outlining his plan to formally resign from the Legislature at midnight on Jan. 3, 2023.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gorman completes state association government academy
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania Academy for Excellence in County Government recently graduated 17 county officials, including Indiana County Commissioner Robin A. Gorman, from its program during ceremonies at CCAP’s Fall Conference in Hershey. The academy is a certificate training program specifically designed for county commissioners, council members,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kentucky State Sen. Alvarado to become Tennessee's next health commissioner
(The Center Square) – Kentucky state Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, will soon be heading to Tennessee. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Alvarado, a medical doctor and healthcare executive, will become the next commissioner of the state’s Department of Health. The move takes effect Jan. 16. “It’s an honor...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Plastic bags headed for ban?
Legislators to submit bill next session outlawing single-use plastics in MD. (Nov. 25, 2022) The audience at a recent Maryland Coastal Bays meeting erupted into applause when Bill Dennison, a scientist and professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Studies, told them that Maryland legislators would be introducing a ban on single-use plastic when the General Assembly convenes in January.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ideal Vermont designed to break down barriers to social equity, justice
(The Center Square) – A new program designed to advance equity and social justice in Vermont is getting off the ground. Ideal Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott said, will work to advance those metrics at the city and municipality level in the state in an effort to remove structural barriers and increase meaningful inclusion and representation. The program was funded by the state with an appropriation of $220,000.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Aniah’s Law important to the future of Alabama public safety
This election cycle was marked by a titanic struggle between Republicans and Democrats for the future direction of this country. One of the major issues this past year has been the spike in violent crime around the nation; unfortunately, Alabama has not been immune. A constitutional amendment in Alabama was...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Helping teachers deal with stress
Teacher wages, workload, morale and student attitude have been identified as major challenges for Tennessee’s educational system. A September survey by Professional Educators of Tennessee received hundreds of responses from educators rating 28 specific issues as either very challenging, challenging, somewhat challenging, not challenging or unsure. Workload and wages...
Comments / 0