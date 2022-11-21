With the overall tech space bloodbath in recent months, one stock that has taken a massive hit is Unity Software (NYSE:U). Over the past year, the stock has lost 80% of its market capitalization. It is trading far below its high of $200 seen in November 2021. The uncertain macro situation made investors downgrade high-growth, money-losing tech companies like Unity. However, the stock has gained 24% over the past month and is on the verge of a turnaround. Investors should consider buying the stock based on its huge competitive moat and high long-term profitability prospects.

15 HOURS AGO