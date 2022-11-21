Read full article on original website
visitwinona.com
Sandbar Storytelling Festival announces 2023 lineup
The Sandbar Storytelling Festival (SSF), which premiered this past October as the first of its kind in Minnesota, is preparing for another weekend of storytelling in Winona Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14, 2023. The public is invited to join in two days of events designed to celebrate and preserve the power and pleasure of our varied cultural traditions and human experiences. The SSF is continuing its mission of promoting the art of storytelling for all ages, and next year’s event will again include masterfully crafted stories and performances by five renowned international storytellers, hosted at Saint Mary’s University.
news8000.com
Lake Winona Manor residents get to meet feathered friends from River Valley Raptors
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – Residents at a Winona nursing home got an up-close look at some of America’s birds of prey. River Valley Raptors brought a hawk, a kestrel, and an owl to Lake Winona Manor. Caregivers like to bring these experiences to their residents since many have...
Z-Rock 107.7
Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester
Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
Linda’s Bakery makes thousands of pies to prep for Thanksgiving
WEST SALEM (WKBT) – If you’re serving family and friends at home for Thanksgiving, time is running out to get everything you need. Linda’s Bakery in West Salem is busy. The staff has made well over 2,000 pies this week in addition to hundreds of other holiday bakery items. If you’re thinking ahead to Christmas, staff suggest ordering ahead of...
visitwinona.com
KSMQ Public TV chats with Heirloom Seasonal Bistro
KSMQ PBS featured Winona’s Heirloom Seasonal Bistro in its Farm Connections program. Restaurant owners and chefs Gavin and Kristi Keeling were interviewed by Dan Hoffman about their restaurant’s connection to local growers. Their menu varies from season to season and is based on what foods the Keelings can “take off local growers hands.”
KAAL-TV
Festival of Trees is back in Rochester at new location
(ABC 6 News) – The Festival of Trees is a magical holiday tradition for many families to enjoy in Rochester. The event is back for 2022, however at a new location. This year’s event will be at J. Powers at the Hilton in downtown Rochester, 10 E. Center St. It’ll be held on Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26.
Rochester Surgeon To Take Control Of All Kwik Trips in 2023
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. Zietlow knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
KIMT
Pedestrian hit by vehicle crossing Rochester intersection
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon in Rochester. Police say it happened at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 14th Street NE. A man in his 80s was walking across the street when Rochester police say he was hit by a vehicle.
wiproud.com
Silver Mine ski jump event canceled, deemed unsafe
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One of the biggest winter sporting events in Eau Claire County is canceled. The Silver Mine Invitational draws thousands of people to the area for its skiing jumping competition. Dan Mattoon who directs the Silver Mine Invitational says this large ski slope located at...
KIMT
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
WEAU-TV 13
Former Durand Fire Chief remembered
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) -The Durand community is honoring the life and legacy of its former fire chief. Larry “Pit” Plumer led the department for more than three decades. “Pit was a lifelong member of the Durand Fire Department,” said Jamey King, the current fire chief for the Durand Fire Department. “He had 56 years of service. 32 years of those were chief.....He helped found the ambulance and get that started. He was the ambulance director for many years.”
Trempealeau family tree farm closing ahead of Christmas season, family hopeful for the future
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — For many families, cutting down your own Christmas tree is tradition. If its yours– you might be seeing fewer options. Lamke Tree Farm, a family business in Trempealeau, is closing its gates ahead of the season. “This would be our 58th year being open,” said Paul Lamke, a second generation tree farmer. “Every year that I...
KIMT
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
Fillmore County Journal
Chatfield welcomes three new teachers
Chatfield Schools welcomes three new teachers this year. Todd Johnson, as Chatfield’s new business teacher, teaches Economics, Business Communication, Career Planning and Introduction to Business. In addition to that, he is a member of the Career Readiness Team that discusses issues surrounding helping students get ready for career or college, depending on their choice.
Vehicles Heading in Opposite Directions Collide Near Winona
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash near Winona sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Jayden Jessie of Winona, was traveling south on Hwy. 61 and a GMC Terrain, operated by 53-year-old Melissa Markusen of St. Paul was traveling north on 61.
City of La Crosse planning for affordable housing at River Point District
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A developer wants to build more affordable housing in the City of La Crosse. For the past few months, the Economic Development Commission has been planning for the River Point District. That’s the area of land directly across from Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue. On Tuesday, the commission heard from the developer of the proposed Driftless...
KAAL-TV
Faribault man charged with 15 laptop thefts totaling $45K
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man appeared in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Nov. 23 on 15 theft charges. Carl Edward Clark, 39, is accused of stealing $45K worth of laptops from his former employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., between the spring and summer of 2022. According to...
Former Shopko building on south side of La Crosse sold to local business owner
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A local business owner is buying a former La Crosse Shopko. Allan McCormick is purchasing the building on Mormon Coulee Road. McCormick is the owner of La Crosse Technology. The Shopko building has been vacant since 2019. It’s not clear how McCormick plans to use the building. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
Fillmore County Journal
Spring Grove votes to close the municipal liquor store
After months of discussion, many sleepless nights, and a question on the November 8 ballot to gauge the residents’ opinion regarding the liquor store, the Spring Grove City Council made the decision to close the liquor store as of June 30, 2023, at the council meeting on November 15.
waupacanow.com
Father, son bond over deer hunting
Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
