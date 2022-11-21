The Sandbar Storytelling Festival (SSF), which premiered this past October as the first of its kind in Minnesota, is preparing for another weekend of storytelling in Winona Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14, 2023. The public is invited to join in two days of events designed to celebrate and preserve the power and pleasure of our varied cultural traditions and human experiences. The SSF is continuing its mission of promoting the art of storytelling for all ages, and next year’s event will again include masterfully crafted stories and performances by five renowned international storytellers, hosted at Saint Mary’s University.

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO